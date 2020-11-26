Iowa's offensive line striving to be more greedy

Really, it’s nothing personal.
Alaric Jackson and Tyler Linderbaum and the rest of the Iowa offensive line believe it is better for Keith Duncan to be seen on the sideline and not heard from on the field.
That’s especially true whenever the Hawkeyes move the ball inside the 20-yard line.
“We love Keith to death, but when he leads the nation in red zone field goals, that means we’re not doing our job the best we can,’’ Linderbaum said.
That has been a point of emphasis going back to the preseason for Iowa, working to generate enough offense to score touchdowns and not settle for field goals.
Iowa settled a lot on its way to a 10-3 record last season as Duncan connected on a Big Ten-record 29 field goals.
Of those, 16 came during the 42 drives the Hawkeyes had reach inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
While three points were nice, Iowa’s preference remains to collect six.
“The emphasis has been on when we get into the red zone to push it on through and get the touchdown,’’ Linderbaum said. “We seem to be doing a better job with that.’’
Iowa rushed for 14 touchdowns on drives that extended into the red zone in 2019.
It took the Hawkeyes five games to top that figure this season. All 15 of the Hawkeyes rushing touchdowns heading into Friday’s noon game against Nebraska have come on plays snapped in the red zone.
Iowa’s longest touchdown run during its 3-2 start is a 15-yard carry by Tyler Goodson in the game against Northwestern.
Six of the scores have come on carries of one yard, including three by Mekhi Sargent.
The most recent came on a three-yard quarterback sneak by Spencer Petras which gave Iowa 31-7 lead midway through the third quarter of last Saturday’s victory at Penn State.
The Iowa sophomore, who has scored twice this season on sneaks, knows where the credit belongs.
“It’s the guys up front,’’ Petras said. “It’s not me. I’ll tell you that much. I’m not the strongest of the litter. It’s just a great job up front getting a push. I’ll take those guys against anyone.’’
Linderbaum said the objective isn’t exactly rocket science, although it does require effective teamwork.
“Just get lower than your man and keep driving your feet. Just try to push your man as far back as you can and if you end up in the end zone, your man ends up in the end zone, the results are usually going to be pretty good.’’
Petras said Iowa’s newfound red-zone success began long before the Hawkeyes kicked off their season opener at Purdue in late October.
“It starts with great preparation,’’ Petras said. “All of the guys working in the trenches. We expect effort and toughness. That’s what we we’re about and when you get the ball down there, you have to push it in like we have.’’
Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson said that cohesion on line has made a difference in the Hawkeyes’ ability to rebound from the team’s 0-2 start to win its last three games.
It shows in Iowa’s rushing total, averaging 212 yards during the win streak it carries into Friday’s noon match-up with Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium.
It shows in the Hawkeyes’ red zone production.
In each of victories in Iowa’s last three games, the Hawkeyes have rushed for four touchdowns, the longest a 14-yard run by Sargent that completed Iowa’s scoring at Minnesota.
“We’re working together as a unit,’’ Jackson said. “Day by day, we’re putting in the work and we’ve become really tight as a group. Everybody is doing their job.’’
And that, Jackson said, leads to the desired destination.
“This year, we’ve worked hard to figure things out and get the ball into the end zone,’’ Jackson said. “We’re putting a priority on getting touchdowns instead of field goals. We like it a lot more when Keith Duncan is on the sideline watching us put the ball in the end zone. We’d rather see that than see him on the field.’’
Really, it’s nothing personal.
“Just trying to do our job,’’ Jackson said.
