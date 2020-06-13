Iowa's Merriweather stands behind his words

IOWA CITY – Kaevon Merriweather wrote what he wrote and despite a little backlash, the Iowa defensive back said it felt great to be able to express himself.
The Hawkeye sophomore raised an eyebrow or two thousand when he suggested on Twitter last Monday that fans who did not support the Hawkeyes’ movement for change should seek another team to support.
“I would rather play in front of 1,000 fans who care about us as people outside of football and what we are standing for than 70,000 fans who only care about us when we are in uniform and on the field entertaining them,’’ Merriweather concluded.
Posted three days after coach Kirk Ferentz had reversed from a longstanding ban that prevented Iowa players from using Twitter, Merriweather’s first Tweet in two years was direct and to the point.
It requested that if fans didn’t support the team taking a knee during the playing of The National Anthem that fans shouldn’t support the team or even watch their games on television.
“If you think you could possibly call yourself an Iowa football fan and you cannot agree with what I said and what this team is standing on, then stop calling yourself a fan immediately because I can promise you we do not care,’’ Merriweather wrote.
While Iowa as a team has not even discussed the Anthem situation at this point – something Ferentz said will be addressed at a later time – Merriweather heard plenty from fans on both sides of the issue.
He wasn’t surprised that some criticized his opinion and he wasn’t surprised that other people supported it although the volume of support did catch him off guard.
“I expected to get a little bit of backlash,’’ Merriweather said during a Friday news conference outside of the Iowa practice facility. “But the support from the Iowa fans was truly amazing. I had more positive comments than I did negative. That really showed me the amount of support this team has from Iowa fans.’’
Merriweather said the Hawkeyes’ true hope is that fans will support whatever they decide to do as a team, on and off the field.
The back and forth of it all was something Merriweather welcomed the chance to experience, from both sides of the argument.
The chance to learn from those experiences was among the reasons Ferentz tossed aside his longstanding rule.
Iowa players have always been able to post on Instagram and other social media avenues, but the immediate nature of Twitter promoted the Hawkeyes’ coach to make that particular outlet unavailable over time.
In retrospect, and in changing times, Ferentz said Friday that the Twitter ban was “a stupid policy.’’
Before changing it after two Hawkeyes approached him 10 days ago seeking permission to participate in the national discussion over racial injustice, Ferentz reflected on its roots.
“The designed intent was to help protect our players. That’s a parental instinct, a coaching instinct,’’ Ferentz said. “You want to protect your players. Certain things just show you that you need to allow players to have more freedom and more expression.’’
That’s a message that Ferentz has heard “loud and clear,’’ but extends beyond.
“It comes down to trust. Do you trust them to do the right thing and we do,’’ Ferentz said. “We have a good group of guys and we trust the players.’’
Ferentz has loosened other team rules in recent years as well.
Iowa no longer prohibits its players from wearing caps or earrings when they are inside the Iowa football facility, a change made prior to the 2019 season and a byproduct of conversations with players then.
And if the Hawkeyes have a little fun on Twitter – kicker Keith Duncan got into a playful spat the other day about whether pineapple was an acceptable ingredient for pizza – the Iowa coach doesn’t mind that either.
“It’s been fun so far,’’ Duncan said. “You can interact with people you don’t see every day and it’s cool to have our personality out there on social media.’’
