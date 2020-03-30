Iowa's Lee wins Hodge Trophy

His bonus-point rate of 94.4% was the single best by a Hodge Trophy winner since Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson had a 95% rate in 2002, the third year Sanderson won the award.

For Iowa, Lee recorded four first-period pins and won nine times by technical fall.

He averaged a nation-leading five team points per match during a season which saw him win his first Big Ten championship and earn Big Ten wrestler of the year recognition.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“This is a unique Hodge Trophy because of the lopsided point differential. When you talk about 234 points to 18, that has got to be unprecedented,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said.

“When you look at a guy who can dominate by taking you down, letting you up and taking you down, that is one thing. But to get on top of a guy and score 17 straight points in two-and-a-half minutes, that is a whole different animal.’’

Criteria for the Hodge Trophy included a wrestler’s record, pin total, dominance, quality of competition, sportsmanship, citizenship and heart.

In addition to earning the honor named after an Oklahoma wrestler who did not allow a takedown during an unbeaten college career, Lee was also named Monday as the national collegiate wrestler of the year by the website InterMat.