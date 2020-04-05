Iowa's Lee sees Olympic dreams delayed, too

“I’m kind of in the state where I’m not sure what to do right now,’’ Lee said. “I’m just kind of going day-to-day on what’s the best thing for me.’’

Like his peers, Lee has no immediate competition to work toward and even if there was something on the immediate schedule, one-on-one workouts aren’t a possibility and like all other athletic facilities at Iowa, Carver-Hawkeye Arena is closed for workouts.

Lee finds himself adjusting to life as an athlete deposited into a world different from the one he was working out in just a month ago.

“We couldn’t get into Carver if we wanted to,’’ Lee said. “We have to do what we can. Wrestling is what I love. It’s my passion.’’

But right now, things are different.

“You can’t do anything face to face, which kind of sucks,’’ Lee said. “Carver’s locked up, so it’s kind of like, ‘Do what you gotta do, Spence.’’’

That means joining his peers at Iowa in adjusting to online classes, which started last Monday following an extended two-week spring break.

Even that has been different.