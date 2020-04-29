You are the owner of this article.
Iowa's Lee co-winner of Sullivan Award
breaking top story
IOWA WRESTLING

Iowa's Lee co-winner of Sullivan Award

Spencer Lee Saturday

Iowa's Spencer Lee controls Virginia's Jack Mueller en route to a 5-0 win in the 125-pound national championship match last season in Pittsburgh, Pa.

 WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT

IOWA CITY-- University of Iowa junior Spencer Lee was named co-winner of the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States. The winner is determined by public vote, media vote, and committee vote.

Lee shared the award with Oregon women’s basketball player Sabrina Ionescu. It is the third time in the 90-year history of the Sullivan Award that co-winners were selected.

“I am incredibly humbled,” Lee said. “It was an honor to be nominated and reach the finals, so to be selected among this incredible group of individuals is pretty special. It is great to be the fourth wrestler to win the award, and it is really special to be able to represent the University of Iowa. I am happy to share this award with Sabrina. All of the finalists are deserving. I am very surprised and very thankful.”

Lee is the fifth wrestler to be recognized. He joins Bruce Baumgartner, Rulon Gardner, John Smith, and Kyle Snyder as past amateur wrestling award winners.

He and Ionescu were selected among 10 finalists, including Evita Griskenas (USA rhythmic gymnastics), Grant Holloway (Florida track & field), Markus Howard (Marquette basketball), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson football), Dana Rettke (Wisconsin volleyball), Kyla Ross (UCLA gymnastics), Megan Taylor (Maryland lacrosse), and Abby Weitzeil (Cal swimming & diving).

The Sullivan Awards are held annually at the New York Athletic Club. This is the first year they were held virtually. 

Representatives from the AAU created the AAU James E. Sullivan Award with the intent to recognize amateur contributions and achievements from non-professional athletes across the country. The AAU Sullivan Award is presented to the athlete who has demonstrated the most athletic success, as well as leadership, character and sportsmanship in the past year.

World renowned golfer Robert "Bobby" Jones received the inaugural award in 1930 and swimmer Anne Curtis became the first female to accept the award in 1944.

spencer lee

Lee
