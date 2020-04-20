Iowa's Kemerer granted sixth year of eligibility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

IOWA CITY – University of Iowa wrestler Michael Kemerer has been granted a sixth-year of eligibility from the NCAA announced the school Monday.

The three-time all-American was granted a clock extension resulting from a redshirt year during his initial year of enrollment and a hardship waiver (NCAA Bylaw 12.8.1.7).

“I am thankful and already ready to compete again,” Kemerer said in a statement. “We did so many things and met every challenge we faced last year. We had a great team and a lot of fun doing it. We are bringing a lot of guys back, but it is a new season now, so we are going to have to go out and earn it again.

“You don’t take your accomplishments from last year into the next year, so we have to be looking forward. But we have a good team and it is going to be a fun year.”

The hardship waiver means Iowa will return nine all-Americans from a 2020 team that saw 10 all-Americans win a Big Ten championship, post a 13-0 dual record, and enter the NCAA Championships as the favorite to win its 24th team title in program history.

