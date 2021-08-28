Iowa's Kelly-Martin has worked his way back

A year later, he started in the backfield in Iowa’s season opener against Northern Illinois but was sidelined for four games that season by injury.

He saw action in four games in 2019 before returning in a reserve role in 2020, carrying 15 times for 54 yards in seven games before missing what played out to be the season finale against Wisconsin because of the ACL injury.

“It’s been difficult at times. Things certainly haven’t followed a script I would have written heading into it all, but everything happens for a reason,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “I’ve tried to do the best for the team in whatever situation I’ve found myself in.’’

That role has evolved over time, growing into a more vocal leader on the team with each passing years.

Kelly-Martin has tried to use his experiences to help teammates on and off the field.

“There have been times when I’ve had to concentrate on helping guys while I was out, doing what I can to prepare them to play and doing everything I can to make sure they’re ready to go at a time when I couldn’t,’’ Kelly-Martin said.