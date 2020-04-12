Iowa's Joe Wieskamp reflects on past season, looks towards future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY -- Like the rest of us, Joe Wieskamp hasn’t strayed very far from home lately.

The former Muscatine High School star, who just completed his sophomore season with the Iowa basketball team, is doing what he can to stay in shape and develop his game, but it already has gotten a little old.

“I’m ready for this to be over,’’ he said.

The 6-foot-6 swingman took a step forward in his second season with the Hawkeyes, averaging 14.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while earning third-team All-Big Ten honors and leading the Hawkeyes to a 20-11 record.

During a 15-game stretch in the middle of the season, he averaged 18.3 points per game. He ended up leading the Hawkeyes in minutes played — by 17 minutes over national player of the year Luka Garza — and led the Big Ten in free throw shooting in league play at 87.4%.

While working to get ready for next season and contemplating whether or not he will put his name into the NBA draft again, he sat down for an exclusive phone interview last week.

What kinds of things are you doing during the COVID-19 pandemic?