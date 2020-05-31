Iowa's Ferentz is anxious

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With no spring football practice and limited online contact with his team in recent months, Kirk Ferentz is anxious.

The Iowa football coach is anxious to see what type of physical condition the Hawkeyes will be in as they return to campus in upcoming weeks.

He’s anxious to see who will become the “good stories’’ that have been a trademark of the Hawkeyes’ development during his 21-year tenure.

And, he’s also anxious to see how quickly it can all come together.

“Not only did we miss 15 days of practice, but we missed 15 days of meetings pre- and post-practice, those interactions with players,’’ Ferentz said Thursday evening.

Fielding questions from fans during an online Hawkeyes Event Live – this year’s virtual alternative to the longtime statewide spring tour for athletic department coaches – Ferentz said he welcomes any sort of return to a regular routine as Iowa works toward the start of the 2020 season.

“Just to see the guys out on the field, find out where we are as a football team, I think we’re all looking forward to that,’’ Ferentz said.