Iowa's Doyle keeping his athletes prepared

IOWA CITY -- Players may be scattered across the country this spring, taking online classes and training on their own, but Chris Doyle sees no reason why this time can’t add to the Iowa edge.
The Hawkeyes’ strength and conditioning coordinator said Wednesday the program he has been a part of for 21 seasons is built for times like these.
“Everybody is college football is experiencing the exact same challenges as we are faced with,’’ Doyle said during a video conference. “We have to do things better than everybody else. Stress and adversity tends to break the weak and strengthen the strong, so it’s our job to create an advantage for our football team.’’
That advantage is being created as Iowa players complete their coursework for the spring semester and work through individualized strength and conditioning programs tailored to their situations while maintaining a regular routine that includes a continued importance on sleep and nutrition.
Doyle said while players may not have the same equipment or instruction that they would have if the Hawkeye football facility were open, they can continue to push forward as they prepare for their next season of competition.
“There isn’t a ‘black swan,’” Doyle said. “It’s our job to stabilize the workouts. So the unique story about how a guy is doing something different … the idea here is to not do something different. The idea is to do what we do here.’’
That means plenty of communication and it started with plenty of coordination, finding ways to get players the equipment they need to continue to develop.
“That’s been part of the challenge, just piecemealing facilities together and give guys opportunities to do what we do here. We’re not looking for new and unique ways,’’ Doyle said. “If there were unique or better ways to do what we do, we’d be doing it. We’re trying to normalize and stabilize the environments they’re in, quite frankly.’’
Iowa has traditionally created a competitive environment as it trains, creating “Hawkeye Championship’’ teams, six groups of 17 players who compete in various strength and conditioning areas throughout the offseason.
Each team is assigned a strength coach and works with a position coach.
When the Hawkeyes found themselves headed home late last month after the university closed its campus, those teams became connections.
“We had never thought of it that way before, but we found we had something already in place that was a benefit for us,’’ Doyle said.
Those teams hold a weekly video conference, working to keep everything together and move the group forward.
Doyle said nearly every Hawkeye player has a solid work environment, access to equipment that can facilitate good strength and conditioning work.
Coaches initially put together four types of programs for players based on strength equipment they had ranging from full gyms to no equipment. After dissecting that most players had access to equipment, the number of programs has been reduced to two.
Doyle said weekly emails are sent to players reminding them of the need to get the necessary amount of sleep and each Hawkeye is getting a weekly shopping list to take the grocery store.
“Before the NCAA changed its rules and allowed us to feed guys every meal in the facility, we used to give guys shopping lists to take to Hy-Vee so they would be eating the right foods,’’ Doyle said. “Right now, we’ve gone back to giving them a list to take the grocery store every week.’’
The translation?
The Hawkeyes are finding ways to continue to develop, continue to grow and continue to be ready when the time comes.
“When it’s time to get everybody together again, we want to be ready for that day whether it’s in June, July, whenever,’’ Doyle said. “We’re like the players. We’re looking forward to that time.’’
Doyle said not dealing with players on a face-to-face daily basis has been among the biggest challenges he and his staff have had to deal with since Iowa completed its eight-week offseason program with one last workout on March 13, the day before spring break began.
“Typically when we’re on campus, at 6 a.m. 30 guys walk in the door and you train them. Then at 8 o’clock, another 30 guys, then at 10 o’clock, another 30 guys,’’ Doyle said.
“Every couple hours, 30 guys come through the door. They come to you. Now, you’re reaching out to guys all day, constantly trying to connect to make sure they have what they need, that they’re on the right page.’’
There are no analytics to survey, no 30 in the door, toes on the line and expectations for a crisp, tempo-filled work session.
Right now, it’s about trusting that players will build on what they learned during what Doyle labeled a productive eight weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
“We don’t have the benefits of daily face-to-face, hands-on work with the guys,’’ Doyle said. “But, nobody does, and we feel like that’s quite frankly, advantage Iowa. We feel like we have good kids who work hard, do a good job. We’re missing that time, but we’re trying to make up for it in other ways.’’
