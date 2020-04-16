Iowa's Doyle awaits WNBA selection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kathleen Doyle never met a challenge she didn’t like.

That’s among the reasons the Iowa point guard welcomes any opportunity that may present itself when the WNBA holds its annual draft Friday.

The Big Ten player of the year lands a spot in most projections for the three-round, 36-player draft, playing her way into a potential second-round possibility with her work with the Hawkeyes as a senior.

Recent mock drafts have Doyle listed as high as the 16th overall selection in the draft and as low as the 31st pick.

The consensus is that the 5-foot-9 guard, who was one of 10 players named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American team and earned third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association, improved her position with her play during Iowa’s recent 23-7 season.

Doyle wants to pursue opportunities in coaching when her playing career is complete, but she is willing to see where the draft may lead her.