Iowa's defense 'dogged' Iowa State all day long

“Credit Iowa, especially defensively,’’ Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said. “They made some great plays on the ball.’’

Campbell’s scoop and score came after Jestin Jacobs jarred the ball loose, allowing the junior linebacker from Cedar Falls to pick it up and return it five yards following the first of three costly ISU mistakes in the quarter.

“There’s no secret formula. We play defense the way we play it. You’re talking about two really good defenses out there,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“Every yard was hard. It was a tough game against a tough team. Turnovers, to me, are usually the result of someone being where they are supposed to be.’’

Interceptions would position to Caleb Shudak to extend the Hawkeyes’ 21-10 lead with a pair of field goals over a seven-minute stretch that followed Campbell’s touchdown with 5 minutes, 8 seconds to go in the third.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,’’ Campbell said. “That was 10 other guys out there scrapping and clawing. I was just blessed to be in the right spot.’’

Quarterback Spencer Petras, who completed 11-of-21 passes for 106 of Iowa’s 174 yards of offense, called the Hawkeyes’ defensive work “a dream.’’