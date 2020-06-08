Iowa's Chris Doyle makes statement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chris Doyle said Sunday statements being made in recent days by former Iowa football players about his behavior “are not true.’’

The Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator who was placed on paid administrative leave as school officials launch an independent external review of a growing number of accusations by former Hawkeyes that Doyle and members of his staff made offensive race-related comments during their time with the program.

Doyle, who has led Iowa’s strength and conditioning program since coach Kirk Ferentz’s arrival in 1999, denied those allegations in a statement he released Sunday on Twitter.

“I have been asked to remain silent, but that is impossible for me to do. There have been statements made about my behavior that are not true. I do not claim to be perfect. I have made mistakes, learned lessons and like every American citizen, can do better,’’ Doyle wrote.

“At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based on race. I do not make racist comments and I don’t tolerate people who do. I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved.’’