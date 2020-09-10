Iowa's Barta anticipates shortfall of $60-75 million

Minnesota followed suit Thursday, announcing that it will eliminate its men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis programs.

Projecting a revenue loss of approximately $75 million, Minnesota also announced Thursday the elimination of eight positions beyond those in the sports it is cutting as well as a series of salary cuts and furloughs.

The Minnesota cuts come a week after Michigan announced it was laying off 21 employees and leaving 15 open spots in its athletics department unfilled.

Earlier, Nebraska laid off 17 employees, placed more than 50 on a four-month furlough and trimmed salaries of 280 more by 10 percent.

The reductions come as Big Ten coaches are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of communication from conference officials over the decision made to postpone this season.

Two, Ryan Day of Ohio State and James Franklin of Penn State, went public with their concerns Thursday.

Day labeled the communication from the Big Ten following the decision “disappointing and often unclear.’’