DAVENPORT — While other programs have “bright, shiny spaces’’ to sell to recruits, Tom Brands has the bright, shiny performance of 125-pound NCAA champion Spencer Lee to pitch to prospects considering the Iowa wrestling program.
“What Spencer Lee accomplished last season, stepping into the lineup in the middle of the year, that’s a pretty powerful recruiting tool,’’ Brands said Monday following an appearance at the Davenport Grid Club.
“The way he goes about his business, the way he leads by example, the way he competes and the humble nature that is his personality, he’s become a terrific ambassador for our program.’’
Brands said Iowa continues to recruit with an eye on talent that shares Lee’s objective of never settling.
“We’re not all that interested in guys who just want to qualify for the nationals, or who want to be all-Americans,’’ Brands said. “Even guys who just want to be an NCAA champion, we’re more about wanting guys who want to be the best in the world. That is what our program is about.’’
Jacob Warner, a 197-pound redshirt freshman at Iowa, competed last weekend in the World U20 Championships.
While Warner lost his only match in the tournament, Brands points to the three-time Illinois state prep champion as the type of competitor the Hawkeyes seek.
“High-level performer, wants that type of competition, those are guys we find ourselves looking at more and more,’’ Brands said. “We’re looking for the wrestlers who buy into that idea, who along with their family buy in.’’
Brands said families are becoming much more involved in the recruiting process in wrestling, a change from his own era of competition.
“My folks, they didn’t necessarily want home visits from coaches,’’ Brands said. “Now, they’re very involved from the start and that’s a good thing. Everybody is on the same page from the get go, everybody is invested.’’
Brands credited Lee and his family for the research they put in before Lee committed. He is from Murrysville, Penn.
“Some people get taken in by the bright, shiny spaces out there. They did their homework and the results showed up at nationals,’’ Brands said.
Iowa, which last won an NCAA team championship in the sport in 2010, continues to work toward its own facility upgrade.
Brands said Iowa has commitments for “around one third’’ of the dollars needed to fund a projected $20 million wrestling training facility that would be used by both the Hawkeyes and Hawkeye Wrestling Club.
He said Iowa’s current facilities no longer rank in the top 10 nationally and the upgrade is needed to help the program remain competitive nationally.
Brands touched briefly on several topics involving this year’s Hawkeyes on Monday.
He sees plenty of competition for lineup spots at a number of weights and believes Michael Kemerer will move up two weights to 174 pounds during a season which opens with a double dual at Kent State with Cal State-Bakersfield on Nov. 9.
Iowa will be without 285-pounder Sam Stoll that day.
Brands said Stoll, a fifth-place finisher at last season’s NCAA Championships, will serve a suspension in those duals for violating team rules.
The punishment comes after Stoll pled guilty to a reduced charge of participating in a loud or raucous noise and was fined after initially being charged with filing a false report with authorities. That charge came after Stoll was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in a June incident at an Iowa City apartment.
