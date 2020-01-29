Iowa wrestling hopes to score new facility

IOWA CITY — A new training facility designed to meet the needs of today’s wrestlers has been on Iowa coach Tom Brands’ wish list for several years now.

Next week, Iowa hopes to turn that wish into a reality.

Athletic department officials will seek approval from the Iowa Board of Regents next Wednesday to begin the planning and design process for a 37,000-square foot wrestling facility that would be constructed just south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what is now a tree-filled ravine.

The plan carries an estimated price tag of $17-20 million for a two-level facility that would be connected to the existing arena with a tunnel that would enter the arena at court level.

Iowa plans to fund the project entirely through donations and currently has commitments from donors to cover more than $9 million of the cost of a facility Brands has said is needed to keep Iowa facilities among the nation’s best in the sport.

“Great job by the administration, the wrestling staff, the fans and very important donors to get things going and get it humming,’’ Brands said Tuesday.

A number of Big Ten programs, including Penn State and Ohio State, have opened new facilities in recent years.

