Iowa wrestling coaches receive contract extensions

IOWA CITY -- Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands and two of his assistants have agreed to contract extensions through the 2026 season.

Athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday announced the extensions for Brands and assistants Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar.

“We have great confidence in Tom, Terry and Ryan,” Barta said. ”They are committed to building on the current momentum and operating within our ‘Win. Graduate. Do it Right.’ philosophy.”

Tom Brands, in his 14th season as head coach, has led the Hawkeyes to three national championships, four Big Ten titles and a dual record of 229-23-1.

Terry Brands is in his 22nd season on Iowa’s staff. Morningstar has served as an assistant coach since 2012.

