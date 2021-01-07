Iowa wrestlers motivated following disappointing 2020 finish

Words don’t have to be said.

Iowa wrestlers know. They get it.

Favored and then denied the chance to compete for the program’s first NCAA title since 2010 last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawkeyes are approaching a shortened 2021 season prepared to take on the challenge of completing some unfinished business.

“The people we are around and the environment we are in all helps,’’ Iowa 174-pound senior Michael Kemerer said Wednesday. “We pride ourselves on being the strongest ones when adversity hits.’’

The adversity has provided the Hawkeyes with quiet motivation as they have trained.

“I don’t know if anybody has to talk about it,’’ Kemerer said. “We remember what we experienced, but we also know there is another opportunity in front of us.’’

Even though Iowa’s dual season opens more than two months later than normal with a Jan. 15 home dual against fifth-ranked Nebraska, the Hawkeyes’ training routine hasn’t changed all that much from a normal season.

Alex Marinelli, a 165-pound senior and among nine returning all-Americans, said coaches continue to challenge the Hawkeyes on a daily basis.