Iowa women's basketball cancels three games due to COVID within program

Eighth-ranked Iowa has had its women's basketball season put on pause because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Hawkeye program.

A Sunday home game against Drake and two games next week in the Cancun Classic have been canceled "out of an abundance of caution'' following positive tests, Iowa announced Friday evening.

The Hawkeyes, off to a 4-0 start, were scheduled to face Seton Hall and Southern California in Cancun next week on Thursday and Friday following Sunday's home game with the Bulldogs.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder expressed disappointment, but said it was the right decision given the circumstances.

"Our team and staff have followed best practices but unfortunately a number of individuals experienced symptoms and tested positive,'' Bluder said in a statement. "We will continue to follow the guidance of our medical staff and look forward to returning to the court.''

The pause comes just after Bluder won the 799th game of her coaching career on Wednesday against Southern.

With the instate game and the appearance in the tournament in Riviera Maya, Mexico, canceled, Iowa's next game is now on Dec. 2, when the Hawkeyes are scheduled to visit Duke in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge match-up that is set to be televised by ESPN.

The coronavirus situation within the Iowa program is the first since the pandemic began.

The Iowa athletics ticket office will be in contact with individuals who had purchased tickets to Sunday's game against Drake in upcoming days.

