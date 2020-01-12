Iowa women upset No. 12 Indiana in 2 OTs

IOWA CITY — When it mattered most, Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer delivered Sunday for the Iowa women’s basketball team.
The senior guards scored 13 of the Hawkeyes’ 14 points in the second overtime period of a 91-85 victory over 12th-ranked Indiana, Iowa’s second win over a top-20 opponent in four days at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and one that moved the Hawkeyes into a share of the Big Ten lead.
“This was an important win over for us, for now, for March and for the Big Ten standings,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said after the Hawkeyes extended their homecourt win streak to 30 games.
Iowa forced both of the overtime sessions, overcoming deficits of 14 points in the first half, 10 points in the third quarter and six points in the final 3 minutes, 18 seconds of regulation.
“We just kept battling, kept the faith,’’ Bluder said.
The Hawkeyes didn’t finish off their win over an Indiana team that took the court as the only remaining unbeaten team in Big Ten play until Doyle finished off a 31-point performance, just missing a triple double with 10 assists and nine rebounds.
Doyle scored the final points in regulation and in the first overtime to extend the game.
She was fouled as she scored on a drive with 4.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but missed the free throw to leave the game tied at 74-74.
“It was disappointing to leave that one out there, but all you can do about it is pick yourself up and get ready to go play that next five minutes,’’ Doyle said.
And the five minutes after that.
In the second overtime, Meyer hit a 3-pointer and scored on a drive, giving Iowa an 85-80 lead with 1:56 to go.
“Kathleen gave me a great pass (on the 3-point basket) and when the shot left my hand, I knew it was going down,’’ said Meyer, who finished with 17 points. “Sometimes when you aren’t getting a lot of 3-point looks in a game, it can be tough but that one, it felt right and it came from a spot I like. It’s something I practice and prepare for.’’
Indiana pulled within 85-84 with 1:12 remaining, but Doyle answered on the Hawkeyes’ next possession and teamed with Meyer to finish off the Hoosiers with four straight free throws.
“We didn’t necessarily set it up for Kathleen and Makenzie to be the go-to players – we had four players in double figures and we have a lot of faith in all of them – but it doesn’t hurt to have good senior guards on the floor,’’ Bluder said.
And even though it remains early in the Big Ten season – 13 games remain in the regular season – Bluder likes where the Hawkeyes’ work on Sunday has elevated them.
“It looks good to me,’’ Bluder said. “It’s not the end of the year and there is a lot of basketball left to be played, including our next two on the road where it’s never easy, but first place, we like it.’’
Iowa 91, Indiana 85, 2 OTs
INDIANA (14-3) — Gulbe 6-11 4-5 18, Wise 2-8 3-6 7, Berger 7-16 2-2 16, Patberg 3-12 0-0 6, Penn 10-16 1-3 24, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 4-7 1-2 9, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Totals 34-75 11-18 85
IOWA (13-3) — Ollinger 3-6 0-1 6, Czinano 8-16 7-8 23, Doyle 13-22 5-8 31, Meyer 6-10 3-3 17, Sevillian 0-4 1-2 1, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2, Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0, Warnock 4-5 1-2 11, Totals 35-65 17-24 91
Indiana 22 15 14 23 3 8 — 85
Iowa 15 17 21 21 3 14 — 91
3-point goals — Indiana 6-28 (Gulbe 2-3, Wise 0-4, Berger 0-4, Patberg 0-6, Penn 3-8, Wilson 1-3), Iowa 4-11 (Doyle 0-3, Meyer 2-3, Sevillian 0-2, Marshall 0-1, Warnock 2-2). Assists—Indiana 15 (Patberg 7), Iowa 21 (Doyle 10). Fouled out — Iowa Czinano. Rebounds — Indiana 41 (Wise 3-9), Iowa 39 (Doyle 2-9). Total fouls — Indiana 22, Iowa 14. A — 7,397.
