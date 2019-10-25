2019-20 schedule

November – 3, Winona State (exhibition), 2 p.m.; 7, Florida Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.; 14, North Alabama, 6:30 p.m.; 17 at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.; 20, Princeton, 6:30 p.m.; 27, vs. Cincinnati at Puerto Rico Classic, 2:30 p.m.; 28, vs. Towson at Puerto Rico Classic, noon; 30, vs. Washington at Puerto Rico Classic, noon

December – 4, Clemson, 8 p.m.; 11, at Iowa State, 7 p.m.; 14, North Carolina Central, 2 p.m.; 21, Drake, 6 p.m.; 28, at Nebraska, 1 p.m.; 31, Illinois, 2 p.m.

January – 5, at Northwestern, 1 p.m.; 9, Maryland, 7 p.m.; 12, Indiana, 4 p.m.; 16, at Minnesota, 7 p.m.; 19, at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.; 23, Ohio State, 7 p.m.; 26, Michigan State, 3 p.m.; 30, at Penn State, 6 p.m.

February – 2, at Michigan, 11 a.m.; 6, Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.; 9, at Purdue, 1 p.m.; 13, at Maryland, 5 p.m.; 16, Wisconsin, 2 p.m.; 22, Penn State, 2 p.m.; 27, Minnesota, TBA

March – 1, at Rutgers, TBA; 4-8 at Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis