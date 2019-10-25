IOWA CITY — Kathleen Doyle enjoyed it all last season.
From regular-season success to cutting down the nets after winning the Big Ten tournament and making a run to the Elite Eight in NCAA play, there was a lot for the Iowa women’s basketball team to savor as it built a 29-7 record.
Now, she wants more.
“People on the outside may not expect much from us, but we expect a lot from ourselves,’’ the preseason all-Big Ten guard said Thursday at the Hawkeyes’ preseason media day. “We expect to surprise some people.’’
Doyle isn’t alone.
Mackenzie Meyer, who joins Doyle as the only returning starters from last season, believes this Hawkeye team is built for its own brand of success.
“As a team, we’re a pretty competitive group and the expectations here don’t change just because the lineup changes,’’ the senior guard from Mason City said. “Our goals now are pretty much the same as they were a year ago. We want to win the Big Ten and get back to the NCAA tourney. We feel like what’s where we belong.’’
In replacing All-American center Megan Gustafson, the Hawkeyes will travel a different path toward those objectives.
Instead of playing from the outside in, this Iowa team is built from inside out, designed to make the most of a strong collection of backcourt talent.
An August trip to Spain allowed 20th-year coach Lisa Bluder to install that offense during the 10 practices prior to the Hawkeyes’ foreign trip, a guard-friendly, perimeter-oriented offense Iowa ran four seasons ago before Gustafson emerged as the nation’s leading scorer.
“It’s really a fun offense,’’ Bluder said. “You have an opportunity to drive and dish and hit open 3s and it gives you more room to operate than the offense we ran the last couple of years.’’
Doyle, Meyer, guard Alexis Sevillian and forward Amanda Ollinger – the four fourth-year players on the Iowa roster – ran the offense as freshmen.
“It’s a great offense for the players we have,’’ Sevillian said. “There’s a lot of movement, a lot of motion and a lot of options it presents. It’s a very difficult offense for opponents to scout because there are so many different directions we can go with it.’’
The only direction Doyle expects the Hawkeyes to go as the season begins is forward, liking the chemistry she sees developing within a team that will blend four newcomers into the mix with nine returning letterwinners.
“We all love competing and being around this game,’’ Doyle said. “The success we had last season, we understand what it takes to get to that level and how hard you have to work. We’re ready to get back after that again. There’s a definite chip on the shoulder and we’re approaching everything we do that way.’’
Bluder senses that, as well.
“We’re coming off of a historic year, and the excitement of our team is still there,’’ Bluder said. “That might sound a little crazy, considering what we lost, but when you have that type of success, you want more and you know what it takes to get it. This team has a mission to prove people wrong.’’
