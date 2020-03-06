Iowa women fall to Ohio State in Big Ten tournament
BIG TEN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Iowa women fall to Ohio State in Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dorka Juhasz had 15 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 6 seed Ohio State beat No. 3 seed and 19th-ranked Iowa 87-66 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night.

Ohio State will face No. 7 seed Michigan in the semifinals on Saturday.

After the Hawkeyes (23-7) scored the first point of the game on a free throw, the Buckeyes (20-11) went on a 25-4 run, including 19 straight points, capped by Juhasz's 3-pointer for a 20-point lead with 2:50 left in the first quarter.

Ohio State led by double digits the rest of the way, going into halftime with a 48-31 lead and leading by at least 20 after Jacy Sheldon opened the scoring in the third quarter with a 3-pointer.

Kierstan Bell had 16 points, Braxtin Miller added 15 points, Sheldon scored 14 and Madison Greene 12 for the Buckeyes.

Kathleen Doyle led Iowa with 16 points. Makenzie Meyer and Alexis Sevillian added 13 points each, and Monika Czinano scored 11.

