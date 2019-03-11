INDIANAPOLIS — Wearing a hat with the word “Champions’’ plastered across the front and a piece of the Bankers Life Fieldhouse net sticking out one side, it all made sense Sunday afternoon to Megan Gustafson.
“This was meant to be,’’ the Iowa senior said after scoring 45 points to lead the Iowa women’s basketball team to its first Big Ten tournament championship since 2001.
The 10th-ranked and second-seeded Hawkeyes may have let a regular-season title slip through their fingertips, but this one wasn’t getting away.
Iowa jumped on eighth-ranked and top-seeded Maryland early, answered after the Terrapins tied the game in the second half and savored every bit of the celebration that followed a 90-76 victory.
“Our motto all year has been ‘unbreakable’’ and when they came back, tied it up, it was time to take it right back at them,’’ junior guard Kathleen Doyle said. “We’ve stuck together all season and that wasn’t going to change today.’’
Before being showered with confetti and getting the chance to climb a ladder and snip down a memento from the occasion – just like the Hawkeyes did in practice on Tuesday to visualize what winning a championship would be like – Gustafson and Doyle crafted Iowa’s answer to Maryland’s third-quarter surge.
The Hawkeyes had missed their first six shots of the second half, allowing the Terrapins’ to tie the game at 53-53 on two of Kaila Charles’ 36 points.
Gustafson broke the tie on a lay-in, Doyle swiped the ensuing inbounds pass and was fouled as she went up for a shot, hitting a pair of throws with 6 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter to allow Iowa to regain a 57-53 advantage.
Maryland pulled within one point twice later in the quarter but Gustafson answered each time.
“Iowa probably played its best game as a team. Megan is a great player, an All-American for a reason. I thought we fought really, really hard, but Iowa deserves this one,’’ Charles said. “They were fighting for their seniors and had been working all season for this.’’
Gustafson and Doyle, who finished with 13 points, combined for all 18 points Iowa scored in the third quarter as the Hawkeyes regained a 69-60 lead.
Tania Davis extended that margin to open the fourth quarter, knocking down a 3-pointer as part of a 14-point game, and the Terrapins were unable to cut the Iowa edge into single digits again.
“When we took the lead back, got in front, I knew we had it,’’ Davis said. “Maryland, they’re a great team and we knew they’d fight us until the end. We let one championship get away. It wasn’t happening again.’’
The Hawkeyes sent that message early in a physical first half that saw both Stewart and Davis have to exit the game briefly after hard fouls, one that sent Stewart tumbling into the bench and another that followed Davis taking an elbow to the face.
“We knew it would be a tough, physical game. It was when we played them in Iowa City. It was again today,’’ Stewart said. “We just had to stick together and keep playing our game.’’
Gustafson, who grabbed 10 rebounds to earn her 30th double-double of the season, helped make that happen, scoring 26 of her points in the first half to lead Iowa to a 51-45 advantage at the break.
The Hawkeyes helped themselves with a 63.3-percent start from the field, knocking down 19 of 30 shots in the opening two quarters.
A 15-0 run that included 3-pointers by Makenzie Meyer and Doyle separated Iowa and Maryland, a run that started after the Hawkeyes fell behind 7-2 in the opening minutes.
“We came out with a plan, we stuck to it and we got it done,’’ Davis said.
And when it was over, there was a ladder and scissors and one by one, the Hawkeyes celebrated a championship coach Lisa Bluder told her team “you’ll remember for the rest of your lives.’’
To Stewart, it all finally made sense.
“When she brought that ladder out the other day, I was like, ‘What is she doing?’ It seemed crazy,’’ Stewart said. “But it wasn’t crazy at all. She wanted us to visualize what this was all about and send a message to us that we were good enough to do what we just did.’’
Exactly, Bluder said.
“We’ve felt all season that we were the best team in the Big Ten and today, we proved it,’’ Bluder said.
Iowa 90, Maryland 76
IOWA (26-6) — Stewart 3-6 2-2 8, Gustafson 17-24 11-14 45, Davis 2-7 9-10 14, Doyle 5-11 2-2 13, Meyer 2-4 1-2 7, Czinano 0-0 0-0 0, Ollinger 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Sevillian 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 30-58 25-30 90.<
MARYLAND (28-4) — Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Charles 15-30 6-7 36, Lewis 2-4 1-2 5, Mikesell 2-9 2-2 6, Watson 3-6 0-0 8, Austin 2-5 2-2 6, Fraser 0-0 2-4 2, Owens 2-3 0-0 4, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Vujacic 2-5 0-0 5, Totals 30-68 13-17 76.
Iowa 25 26 18 21 — 90
Maryland 15 30 15 16 — 76
3-point goals — Iowa 5-12 (Davis 1-3, Doyle 1-2, Meyer 2-4, Sanders 0-1, Sevillian 1-2), Maryland 3-13 (Lewis 0-1, Mikesell 0-4, Watson 2-4, Myers 0-1, Vujacic 1-3). Assists — Iowa 21 (Meyer 5), Maryland 18 (Lewis 11). Fouled out — Maryland Jones, Austin, Owens. Rebounds — Iowa 36 (Gustafson 10), Maryland 35 (Charles 9). Total fouls — Iowa 16, Maryland 26. A — 4,427.
