Iowa wins Top 25 game over Rutgers

IOWA CITY — Who says great defense beats great offense every time?
It didn’t happen that way Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa, again led by Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, lit up Rutgers’ defense like no other team has all year, then survived some shaky moments down the stretch to escape with an 85-80 victory over the Scarlet Knights at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Rutgers, ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 this week for the first time in 40 years, came into the game leading the Big Ten in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense. The 24th-ranked Scarlet Knights (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) had not given up more than 80 points in a game all season, but the Hawkeyes (also 14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) shredded them with 52.7-percent shooting.
Garza led the way with 28 points — five more than any player had scored against Rutgers all season — and Wieskamp added 18, including a clutch 3-point field goal from the top of the key with a minute, 28 seconds remaining.
He’s just dominant every night,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “You don’t look at him and it’s like well, I’m not surprised. 28-13.
“Johnson is really good. I think he’s one of the bigger big men in our league and in the country. To do it against him — and they were fronting and they were digging — but I thought his decision making, when to go, when not to go, hit a huge three that’s the beauty of his game.”
After trailing at halftime, 19th-ranked Iowa led by as much as 10 points in the second half but watched it all slip away quickly amid a late onslaught by the Scarlet Knights’ Ron Harper Jr. Harper, who scored a career-high 27 points in a victory over Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye at the end of last season, finished with 29 this time.
He made a 3-point field goal that helped chop Iowa’s lead to 76-72 in the final minutes.
When Iowa’s Bakari Evelyn threw the ball away in the backcourt, Harper scored on a drive and was fouled by Evelyn, converting the free throw to make it 76-75. Iowa then was called for a five-second violation and Harper gave Rutgers the lead with two free throws with 2:27 remaining.
Joe Toussaint, who scored 14 points in perhaps the best game of his Iowa career, missed two free throws but Harper fumbled the rebound out of bounds and CJ Fredrick regained the lead for Iowa with a drive to the hoop.
“The way he played tonight is the way he should play,” McCaffery said of Toussaint. “It’s what I expect of him and what he expects of himself.”
That was followed by Wieskamp’s 3, making it 81-77.
The Hawkeyes closed things out at the foul line from there. Connor McCaffery, who had not scored in more than a week, made two free throws with 16.6 seconds remaining and added two more with 8.7 to go.
It was Iowa’s eight consecutive home victory and it moved the Hawkeyes into a four-day tie for third place in the Big Ten standings with Rutgers, Maryland and Wisconsin.
Rutgers, which shot 46 percent from the field in the game, used 58.6-percent shooting from the field to open a 43-38 halftime lead, hitting 8 of its last 10 shots of the half. The Scarlet Knights, who entered the game last in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage, were 6 for 11 from long range in the half.
Iowa also shot very well in the first half — 61.5 percent — but it hurt itself with eight turnovers.
Iowa put together a 10-0 scoring run early in the half, capped by 3-pointers by Fredrick and Ryan Kriener, to open a 20-14 lead. The Scarlet Knights hung close, however, and when the Hawkeyes turned the ball over on four straight possessions, the visitors capitalized to grab a 35-28 lead.
Toussaint responded with five straight points but Harper scored on a layup with just two seconds left in the half. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, upset by the way the half ended, picked up a technical foul as he left the court. A resulting free throw by Caleb McConnell and a dunk by Harper gave Rutgers its biggest lead at 46-38.
However, Garza responded with a 3 and Wieskamp began taking the ball to the basket with reckless abandon and the Hawkeyes tied the score at 46-46 less than 2 ½ minutes into the half on a 3-point play by Wieskamp.
The Hawkeyes gradually pulled away from there as Garza continued to score inside and outside. A Toussaint drive pushed the lead to 69-59 before Rutgers launched its comeback.
Iowa 85, Rutgers 80
RUTGERS (14-5) — Harper 10-14 6-6 29, Johnson 4-5 2-4 10, Yeboah 6-11 2-2 17, McConnell 2-6 1-3 6, Baker 1-6 2-2 4, Young 1-6 0-0 2, Mathis 2-10 2-4 6, Mulcahy 1-2 0-0 2, Carter 2-2 0-0 4, Doucoure 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 15-21 80.
IOWA (14-5) — Fredrick 3-8 0-0 8, Garza 11-17 4-7 28, Wieskamp 5-9 6-6 18, Toussaint 5-8 3-6 14, C.McCaffery 0-4 4-4 4, Kriener 4-7 1-2 11, Evelyn 0-1 0-0 0, Pemsl 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-55 18-25 85.
Halftime—Rutgers 43-38. 3-Point Goals—Rutgers 7-21 (Harper 3-6, Yeboah 3-7, McConnell 1-2, Mathis 0-1, Young 0-1, Baker 0-4), Iowa 9-25 (Garza 2-4, Kriener 2-4, Wieskamp 2-5, Fredrick 2-7, Toussaint 1-1, Evelyn 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-3). Rebounds—Rutgers 28 (Harper 9), Iowa 36 (Garza 13). Assists—Rutgers 17 (McConnell 5), Iowa 19 (Wieskamp, Toussaint 4). Total Fouls—Rutgers 21, Iowa 17.