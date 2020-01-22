Iowa wins Top 25 game over Rutgers

IOWA CITY — Who says great defense beats great offense every time?

It didn’t happen that way Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa, again led by Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, lit up Rutgers’ defense like no other team has all year, then survived some shaky moments down the stretch to escape with an 85-80 victory over the Scarlet Knights at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Rutgers, ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 this week for the first time in 40 years, came into the game leading the Big Ten in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense. The 24th-ranked Scarlet Knights (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) had not given up more than 80 points in a game all season, but the Hawkeyes (also 14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) shredded them with 52.7-percent shooting.

Garza led the way with 28 points — five more than any player had scored against Rutgers all season — and Wieskamp added 18, including a clutch 3-point field goal from the top of the key with a minute, 28 seconds remaining.

He’s just dominant every night,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “You don’t look at him and it’s like well, I’m not surprised. 28-13.