Iowa wins slugfest with Michigan

Howard, who had gotten a technical foul early in the second half, was asked if that was frustrating.

“Yes it is,” he said. “It’s very frustrating. I think that was the reason why I got the tech.”

CJ Fredrick had 21 points, Joe Wieskamp 20, and Ryan Kriener came off the bench to score 14 for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten), which led by as many as 11 points in the first half, trailed 72-65 with 9:42 to play before going on a 13-2 run that included seven points by Garza and two 3-pointers by Fredrick. That came after Michigan had gone on a 17-4 run.

“We didn’t want to go out that way,” Garza said. “We wanted to get some stops and put together some good possessions offensively. Once we locked in on the defensive end, and put some baskets together, we were right back in it.”

“We seemed to be a little tired,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We got the stops we needed. We were moving the ball, moving the ball, moving the ball. I thought CJ made some big shots.”

Eli Brooks broke out of a shooting slump to lead Michigan (11-6, 2-4) with 25 points. Brooks, who had scored just 15 points in the last three games while making just 1 of 14 3-pointers, was 9 of 17 from the field and 5 of 11 from long range.