Iowa very much has a quarterback competition

Those games did provide Petras with experience that continues to be an ally as he works this spring.

“The bottom line is he’s got eight games of experience under his belt and you automatically end up with an advantage in that particular case,’’ O’Keefe said. “The guy who doesn’t have that experience basically has got to prove it in every rep and every rotation that comes in practice in order to keep climbing.’’

O’Keefe said Padilla and Hogan are making progress.

But Petras has something the other two lack, game experience and as a fourth-year junior, simply the experience he has gained from being in the program for that length of time.

“The advantage that Spencer might have is he could change a play or scheme or a concept and get us out of a concept that’s dead and get us into one that’s more all-purpose against a particular coverage,’’ O’Keefe said.

“He might be able to get us into a protection that could get a certain blitz picked up. Alex would be able to do some of that. Deuce is going to be a ways away from that at this point. That’s the advantage of having a year under your belt.’’