Iowa’s basketball team will travel to new territory in this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The Hawkeyes will visit Syracuse for the first time ever in the 14-game event which pairs basketball teams from the two conferences over a three-night stretch in early December.
Iowa’s game against the Orange is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Carrier Dome, the third time in four seasons the Hawkeyes have played a road game in the Challenge which saw Big Ten and ACC teams each win seven games a year ago.
Coach Jim Boeheim’s team, the 44th he will coach at his alma mater, returns one starter from a 20-14 team which reached the NCAA tourney a year ago, Elijah Hughes. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.
The Hawkeyes do have a history with Syracuse, but the three previous meetings between the teams have all taken place on neutral courts.
Iowa won a game played at the Queen City Tournament in Buffalo in 1957 by a 58-52 and defeated Syracuse 88-77 in Philadelphia in 1980 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.
The Orange won the most recent match-up 66-63 in consolation game of the 2014 2K Classic at New York City.
The Hawkeyes have enjoyed success in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in recent years, winning four its last six games in the event including a 69-68 win over Pittsburgh last season.
Iowa lost on the road at Notre Dame 92-78 during the 2016-17 season and at Virginia Tech 79-55 in the 2017-18 season. The Hawkeyes most recent win on the road in the Challenge came at North Carolina during the 2014-15 season, 60-55.
This year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge begins on Monday, Dec. 2, when Miami (Fla.) visits Illinois and Clemson plays at Minnesota.
All 14 games of the 21st annual Challenge will be televised by ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Starting times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.
