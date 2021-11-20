Iowa tabs Olympian, USA Wrestling's Chun as first women's wrestling coach

IOWA CITY – Throughout her storied wrestling career, Clarissa Chun has enjoyed a number of firsts.

The two-time Olympian has added another first to her resume.

Chun was introduced Friday as the first coach of the new women’s wrestling program at Iowa.

“It’s always great to be first, from the top of the podium to everything else,’’ Chun said.

Chun joins the Hawkeyes from USA Wrestling where she has been an assistant coach for the United States women’s national team since 2017, working on a staff led by former Hawkeye national champion Terry Steiner.

During her five years on the USA Wrestling staff, Chun helped lead the United States to 17 World medals, including seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals in addition to an Olympic gold, silver and two bronze medals.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Chun’s credentials as a competitor and coach speak for themselves.

“What stands out about Clarissa is her passion for wrestling and her plan to lead our program,’’ Barta said.

Barbara Burke, the deputy athletics director at Iowa who led the search to find the Hawkeyes’ first coach, said the program Iowa announced on Sept. 23 it was beginning to attract a large pool of qualified candidates.

“As we progressed, Clarissa rose to the top,’’ Burke said. “We believe she is the right person to build our program.’’

Chun welcomes the chance to lead a program that will be the first women’s wrestling program at a power-five institution in the NCAA.

“There is no better place than Iowa to begin women’s wrestling at the power-five level,’’ said Chun, who competed collegiately for a Missouri Valley College program that was among the pioneers in the sport.

Chun sees opportunity to build and develop a program as a chance for her to grow as a person and coach.

“I could have continued to work along with coach Terry Steiner and the women’s national team, but I don’t believe there is any better place or time for me to challenge myself and move into a head coaching role,’’ Chun said.

She believes Iowa is the right place for her to take that step.

Chun reached that conclusion based on her previous visits to Iowa City, where she earned a spot on the United States Olympic team in 2012 when she won that opportunity in the U.S. Olympic Trials held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“This state, this community, has such a history and tradition with wrestling and the support here is incredible,’’ Chun said. “This is the perfect spot to build a program.’’

Chun left Iowa with that impression following her experience in the 2012 Olympic Trials.

She recalled going out to breakfast the day after she won her Olympic berth at a local restaurant where a young man approached her, congratulated her on her win and talked in detail with her about her deciding match.

After finishing the discussion, the man even went on to pick up her breakfast tab.

“That doesn’t happen anywhere else,’’ Chun said. “People here are so passionate about wrestling.’’

Chun understands the responsibilities and expectations which accompany leading a wrestling program at an institution with a rich history in the sport.

And, she expects there to be challenges along the way.

Chun said she welcomes that and welcomes the opportunity to work through whatever challenges do accompany leading a start-up program.

“I’m going to learn a lot throughout the process. Being in charge of a Division I program I’m certain will come with a lot of challenges and I’m looking forward to dealing with those challenges and learning as we begin our program,’’ Chun said.

“I’m excited for the opportunity that I have here and I’m looking forward to building a team and building a program and representing the Iowa Hawkeyes.’’

Burke said because of other previous commitments and obligations, Chun will not begin working at Iowa until Feb. 7.

She will begin filling staff position and start the process of recruiting potential student-athletes after that point.

The Hawkeye program will debut during the 2023-24 season, but Burke said Iowa is working through NCAA compliance regulations to welcome the first women’s wrestlers to campus in the fall of 2022.

Those athletes would compete unattached during the 2022-23 school year before wearing an Iowa singlet for the first time a year later.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0