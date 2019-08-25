IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa men’s basketball team faces a challenging schedule for the 2019-20 season.
The Hawkeyes have 16 home games and will play 14 total regular-season games against opponents ranked in last year’s top 50 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings.
Iowa opens the season Friday, Nov. 8 against SIU-Edwardsville at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Home games against DePaul (Nov. 11), Oral Roberts (Nov. 15), North Florida (Nov. 21) and Cal Poly (Nov. 24) follow.
The Hawkeyes then face 2019 NCAA runner-up Texas Tech in the first round of the Las Vegas Invitational where they will also play either Creighton or san Diego State.
From there, it’s on to Syracuse for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Dec. 3. The Big Ten season begins at Michigan Dec. 6 before Iowa hosts Minnesota Dec. 9.
The Hawkeyes wrap up their non-conference schedule with a Dec. 12 game at Iowa State, a neutral site matchup against Cincinnati in Chicago (Dec. 21) and a home game against Kennesaw State Dec. 29.
Another schedule highlight is a Jan. 4 game against Penn State at the historic Palestra in Philadelphia, which has hosted more basketball games than other facility in college basketball game. Iowa last played there in 1961.
As for the remainder of the Big Ten schedule, the Hawkeyes host Maryland (Jan. 10), Michgian (Jan. 17), Rutgers (Jan. 22), Wisconsin (Jan. 27), Illinois (Feb. 2), Nebraska (Feb. 8), Ohio St. (Feb. 20), Penn St. (Feb. 29) and Purdue (March 3).
The Big Ten Conference tournament is March 11-15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
WOMEN’S SCHEDULE SET: Breaking in three new starters and shifting to a guard-oriented offensive attack, the Iowa women’s basketball team will be tested before the start of Big Ten play.
Five opponents that played in the 2019 NCAA tourney are among 11 nonconference opponents coach Lisa Bluder’s 20th Hawkeye team will face before starting conference play at Nebraska on Dec. 28.
Princeton, Clemson and Drake are among six nonconference games Iowa will host this season in a schedule announced Friday that begins with a Nov. 7 season-opener at home against Florida Atlantic.
The Hawkeyes will host Princeton on Nov. 20, Clemson on Dec. 4 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and instate rival Drake on Dec. 21.
Iowa, which reached the Elite Eight last season while building a 29-7 record, will play NCAA qualifier Iowa State on the road on Dec. 11 and has Towson among its opponents at the San Juan Shootout, where the Hawkeyes will also play Cincinnati and Washington in games scheduled between Nov. 27-30.
The Hawkeyes’ home schedule also includes games against North Alabama on Nov. 14 and North Carolina Central on Dec. 14 in addition to a road trip to instate rival Northern Iowa on Nov. 17.
Iowa will host Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State in Big Ten play.
