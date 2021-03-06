Iowa sends six to finals, have nine guaranteed NCAA qualifiers

Iowa advanced six wrestlers to the finals and have nine guaranteed NCAA qualifiers after the first day of the Big Ten wrestling championships Saturday at Penn State.

Two-time national champion Spencer Lee (125), Austin DeSanto (133), Jaydin Eierman (141), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174) all made the finals.

The Hawkeyes have 126.5 points and lead Penn State by 15 heading into final rounds of competition today. The Nittany Lions only have four finalists – Roman Bravo-Young (133), Nick Lee (141), Carter Staocci (174) and Aaron Brooks (184).

That means Iowa and Penn State will square off in three different finals.

“Opening comment number one, there is a lot of wrestling left to do,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “Opening comment number two, we have got to get ready to wrestle tomorrow. Opening comment number three, we are going to have some tough matches. We have to stay tough, have got to keep doing what we are doing and add to it a little bit.”

Spencer Lee opened with a technical fall before pinning Michigan State’s Rayvon Foley in 24 seconds in the semifinals.

In other semifinal matches, DeSanto edged Lucas Byrd of Illinois, 5-4. Eierman dominated Nebraska’s Chad Red, 7-1.