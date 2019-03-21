IOWA CITY — Patience and perseverance are paying off for Hannah Stewart.
After filling a reserve role on the Iowa women’s basketball team the past three seasons, Stewart savors every bit of the senior year she always envisioned.
She has made the first 32 starts of her college career this season and is expected to be in the lineup when the Hawkeyes open NCAA tourney play with a 1 p.m. game Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Mercer.
The 6-foot-2 forward from Minot, N.D., who averages 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds, doesn’t take any of it for granted.
“It’s something special, what I always thought it would be,” Stewart said. “I’ve always loved this team and my teammates. I always believed if I continued to work hard that things would eventually work out.”
They did that and then some.
After all, as she put it earlier this season, “Who wouldn’t want to benefit from all those double- and triple-teams Megan (Gustafson) gets?”
The defensive attention Iowa’s All-American post player attracts does create some open looks for Stewart, who is making the most of the opportunities.
She has scored in double figures in 10 of the Hawkeyes’ 11 nonconference games this season and recorded the first double-double of her collegiate career with 15 points and 11 rebounds in a win at Nebraska last month.
Her 57.9 percent shooting is second on the team behind Gustafson’s nation-leading 69.6-percent work, and she is second on the team in rebounding and steals as the Hawkeyes prepare to make their second straight appearance in the NCAA field.
Referencing being upset by Creighton last season, Stewart lists learning from the one-and-done NCAA experience as a priority.
“We’ve done so many great things this season, we don’t want it to end,” Stewart said. “That starts with getting ready to play this week and seeing what kind of damage we can do in the tournament this year.”
That begins with maintaining the same type of mentality the Hawkeyes took into the Big Ten tournament earlier this month.
“We went there ready to play hard, work hard and win games, and that doesn’t change as we move into the NCAAs,” Stewart said.
Stewart is prepared to do her part, and nobody welcomes that more than the other two seniors on Iowa’s roster, Gustafson and guard Tania Davis.
“It’s been incredible to watch her have the type of season she’s had,” Gustafson said. “Everyone can learn from what she’s gone through, waiting for her chance and then making the most of it.”
Davis said Stewart has provided the Hawkeyes with valuable leadership even before she moved into a starting role.
“She has kept us all moving in the right direction, not just this year, but the past couple,” Davis said.
That is one thing coach Lisa Bluder appreciates most about how the final season of Stewart’s career has played out.
After averaging 2.3 minutes per game as a freshman, 9.8 as a sophomore and 17.2 a year ago before moving into the lineup and clocking 28.4 minutes per game this season, Bluder sees Stewart’s development as something younger players in the program can buy into.
“The contribution a player makes to a team isn’t always measured by the minutes in the boxscore,” Bluder said.
“I’m sure early on Hannah wasn’t getting the minutes she hoped for, but she was an important part of our team as she continued to work. Last year, she was a backup for us at the four and five, and that set her up for the year she’s having now.”
Stewart has found the wait to be worth it.
“To be part of this team and to do things that haven’t been done around here in a long time, it’s been so worth it to ride this thing out,” Stewart said.
“Getting knocked around every day in practice by Megan, it really got me ready for this year. Nothing I’m seeing in games seems hard after you’ve spent three years trying to stop her in practice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.