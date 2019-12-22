{{featured_button_text}}

FORT WORTH, Tex. – Iowa junior wrestler Spencer Lee won the United States Senior Nationals freestyle national title Sunday at 57 kg.

Lee defeated former Ohio State wrestler Nathan Tomasello, 8-2, to secure a berth at the 2020 Olympic Team Trials set for April 4-5 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Lee used a pair of takedowns in the opening two minutes and led 5-0 after the first period. After giving up a  takedown early in the second, Lee used a penalty point and another takedown for the final score.

Lee finished 5-0 as he reached the finals by outscoring his first four opponents, 44-4.

In addition to Lee, Jordan Oliver won at 65kg and was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the Freestyle, Logan Massa at 74kg, Zahid Valencia at 84kg, Hayden Zilmer at 97kg and Dom Bradley at 125 kg.

Waterloo native Kyven Gadson finished fourth at 97kg and earned a spot at the Olympic Trials. Gadson lost in the third-place match to Ty Walz, 6-0.

