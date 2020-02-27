Iowa's Meyer shines on Senior Night

IOWA CITY – Makenzie Meyer made her final regular season game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena a memorable one Thursday.
The senior was hot from the start of the 18th-ranked Iowa’s 90-82 victory over Minnesota, hitting nothing but net on a career-high six 3-point baskets to join Monika Czinano in scoring 24 points for the Hawkeyes in their 36th consecutive win at home.
Three of Meyer’s baskets from behind the arc came during the first quarter, the first tying the game at 13-13 and the second breaking a 15-15 deadlock which fueled a 10-0 run at the end of the opening quarter and put Iowa on top for the remainder of the first half.
“It’s really encouraging as a shooter when you see the first couple of shots go down,’’ Meyer said. “It definitely got me going and helped me stay confident.’’
Meyer connected on 6-of-9 attempts from 3-point range during the game, part of 59.6% shooting by the Hawkeyes in a home finale which saw five Iowa players score in double figures.
But ultimately, Minnesota forced Iowa to win the game on the defensive end of the floor.
The Golden Gophers led just once in the second half – at 47-46 when Jasmine Powell scooped the ball through the net in the opening minutes of the third quarter – but Minnesota proved to be a menace until the game’s final minutes.
A 3-pointer by Jasmine Brunson cut the Hawkeye lead to 80-77 with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining before baskets by Czinano and Alexis Sevillian on both sides of a shot clock violation forced by Iowa created some separation.
“We got the stops we needed on the defensive end,’’ said senior Kathleen Doyle, who topped 1,500 career points with a 16-point performance. “That’s the Big Ten for you. Everyone scratches and claws for 40 minutes. You have to earn it.’’
Iowa did that, recording 24 assists and benefiting from a 50-32 advantage in paint points over Minnesota, which hit just 6-of-18 shots in the final quarter.
That type of consistency allowed the Hawkeyes (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) to maintain leads of 25-15 after one quarter, 46-43 at halftime and 74-63 into the fourth.
“It was a really good way for our seniors to go out in their least guaranteed home game,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “When you think they haven’t lost a game in two-and-a-half years on their homecourt and know all they’ve done, they went out the right way.’’
Helping itself with a 19-of-21 touch from the line, Minnesota (15-13, 5-12) was led by 20 points from Gadiva Hubbard.
It was an emotional Big Ten home finale for the Hawkeye seniors, who returned from pregame warm-ups to find a book in each of their lockers filled with handwritten memories from teammates of the experiences they’ve shared during their careers.
“I’m not usually that emotional, but that got to me,’’ Meyer said. “Then as the game went on, I found myself thinking ‘is that the last time I’ll do that or do this?’ but then it went back to being about basketball.’’
That was the most important thing of all for the Hawkeyes. Iowa concludes the regular season on the road against Rutgers at 11 a.m. on Sunday and have already secured a double bye for next week’s Big Ten tourney.
With future success, Iowa hopes to extend its home season by hosting opening-round games in the NCAA tourney for a second straight year.
“We’re hoping that this isn’t our last game here, but what we do over the next few games will go a long way in determining that,’’ Bluder said