Iowa's Meyer shines on Senior Night

IOWA CITY – Makenzie Meyer made her final regular season game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena a memorable one Thursday.

The senior was hot from the start of the 18th-ranked Iowa’s 90-82 victory over Minnesota, hitting nothing but net on a career-high six 3-point baskets to join Monika Czinano in scoring 24 points for the Hawkeyes in their 36th consecutive win at home.

Three of Meyer’s baskets from behind the arc came during the first quarter, the first tying the game at 13-13 and the second breaking a 15-15 deadlock which fueled a 10-0 run at the end of the opening quarter and put Iowa on top for the remainder of the first half.

“It’s really encouraging as a shooter when you see the first couple of shots go down,’’ Meyer said. “It definitely got me going and helped me stay confident.’’

Meyer connected on 6-of-9 attempts from 3-point range during the game, part of 59.6% shooting by the Hawkeyes in a home finale which saw five Iowa players score in double figures.

But ultimately, Minnesota forced Iowa to win the game on the defensive end of the floor.