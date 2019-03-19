IOWA CITY — A selection day snafu didn’t spoil the party for the eighth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team.
The Hawkeyes learned that they had been awarded a No. 2 seed and a first-round match-up with Southern Conference champion Mercer a little earlier than expected Monday, but an afternoon practice followed by some recovery time allowed Iowa to learn where it had been placed in the NCAA tourney field together.
“Most of us were getting out of the shower or still in the ice baths when we found out the bracket had been leaked out early, so we turned the phones off, waited and watched it together,’’ guard Kathleen Doyle said.
Iowa had planned to share the moment with its fans as part of a Big Ten tournament championship celebration that brought a crowd of around 1,000 fans to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
But instead of watching the selection show in the arena following the ceremony, ESPN’s accidental early unveiling of the bracket led the Hawkeyes to discover how their second straight NCAA journey would begin on a big screen in their locker room.
“It was still a pretty cool moment when ‘Iowa’ popped up,’’ center Megan Gustafson said. “It came a little earlier than we expected, and it would have been fun to see with the fans, but we were still excited to hear it. A two-seed, that’s what we’ve been working toward.’’
After finishing a 26-6 resume by winning the program’s first Big Ten tournament title since 2001, Iowa was awarded a second seed in its regional for the first time since 1996.
The Hawkeyes will host first- and second-round tournament games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, hosting Mercer at 1 p.m. on Friday. Winners will meet Sunday at a time to be determined for a chance to advance to the semifinals of a Greensboro regional that has Big 12 champion Baylor as its top seed.
Mercer is 25-7 on the season and is led by Southern Conference co-players of the year Amanda Thompson and KeKe Calloway. The Bears have won their last 17 games and like Iowa will be making their second straight NCAA appearance.
Seventh-seeded Missouri, which reached the Southeastern Conference semifinals for the first time, and a 10th-seeded Drake team that lost Sunday in the Missouri Valley finals in the Quad-Cities, meet in Friday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Both are led by coaches who played college basketball for Hawkeye head coach Lisa Bluder. The Tigers’ Robin Pingeton played for Bluder at St. Ambrose while the Bulldogs’ Jennie Baranczyk is a former Hawkeye.
“We play Drake every year and we played Missouri in our tournament here a year ago, so our players know and respect them. I’m sure they’ll get a chance to see and understand why Mercer is in the field, too,’’ Bluder said, adding that she is “thrilled and honored’’ Iowa earned a two-seed with its work over the course of the season, including six wins over opponents with RPIs of 25 or higher.
She said it reflects the growth of the program and the performance of this year’s team.
“It’s a big deal, a first since we’ve been here and something that brings some national notoriety to our program,’’ Bluder said.
The Hawkeyes put in what senior Hannah Stewart labeled “three hard-hitting practices’’ last week after returning from the Big Ten tourney while Bluder and her assistants put in some time on the road recruiting.
“It’s something recruits notice,’’ said Bluder, adding that she showed off a net Iowa cut down after winning the Big Ten tourney while on the road.
That may have worked as Iowa added a third player to its 2020 recruiting class on Monday.
Lauren Jensen, a 5-foot-9 guard who earned first-team all-Twin Cities honors while averaging 26.2 points as a junior at Lakeville North (Minn.) High School, announced on Twitter Monday that she plans to sign with Iowa.
After a three-day weekend, Iowa returned to the practice court Monday and now will turn its focus to the start of NCAA play.
“We talked last week about how we needed to get better as a team if we want to make the most of March, and this group has responded,’’ Bluder said.
Guard Tania Davis never doubted that would happen.
“We want to ride the wave as long as we can, hopefully all the way to Tampa and the Final Four,’’ the senior said.
