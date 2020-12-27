Iowa receiver Brandon Smith to enter NFL Draft

IOWA CITY — Both receivers who helped grow the Iowa football program’s passing game over the past four seasons have now decided to take their game to the next level.

Brandon Smith followed the decision announced Thursday by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and will forego an opportunity for an additional year of eligibility, indicating on social media Sunday that he is declaring himself eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I have so much appreciation for my teammates, coaches, athletic staff and the incredible fans, it’s difficult to put into words,’’ Smith wrote in announcing his decision. “Iowa City is an incredible place and the energy at Kinnick Stadium will always be with me. I will be forever be grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way.’’

Smith thanked coach Kirk Ferentz and his primary recruiter as a high school player in Lake Cormorant, Miss., assistant coach Kelvin Bell, for their help throughout his career.

He called Bell “one of my greatest mentors,’’ adding, “Thank you for believing in me and all of your continued guidance.’’

Smith went on to conclude that his teammates, his “brothers on the field’’ who he called “family’’ helped him get through the challenges presented by the 2020 season.