INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 10 Iowa past Rutgers 72-67 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday night.
The Hawkeyes (25-6) will make their first championship game appearance since 2014. They last won the title in 2001.
Arella Guirantes had 16 points to lead Rutgers (22-9). Stasha Carey added 14 points and seven rebounds as the Scarlet Knights lost for the second time without coach C. Vivian Stringer, who announced she was taking a leave of absence in late February.
But Rutgers certainly gave the Hawkeyes a scare when it cut a 20-point deficit to three in the final five minutes.
Iowa’s recent tourney history caused some angst, too.
Somehow, though, Gustafson and her teammates steadied themselves long enough to fend off the Scarlet Knights.
Midway through the third quarter, it appeared as if the Big Ten regular-season runner-up Iowa would cruise into the title game. They used an 11-2 run to take a 53-33 lead midway through the third quarter.
Then third-seeded Rutgers fought back. The Scarlet Knights scored nine straight to get within 11 and then went on a 16-2 run to close to 63-60 with 3:47 left in the game.
But Gustafson scored in the post, Tania Davis made a 3-pointer and the Scarlet Knights never had a chance to tie the score or take the lead in the closing minutes.
Now the Hawkeyes are one win away from that elusive conference crown. All that stands in their way is a rematch with No. 8 Maryland. Iowa won the only other meeting this season, 86-73 on its home court.
Iowa 72, Rutgers 67
RUTGERS (22-9) — Carey 7-14 0-2 14, Harris 2-2 0-0 4, Calhoun 0-1 0-0 0, Guirantes 5-10 6-6 16, Wilson 3-11 2-2 10, Gilles 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 1-2 0-0 2, Broughton 1-3 0-0 3, Mack 2-7 0-0 4, Peleg Pelc 5-11 0-0 14, Totals 26-62 8-10 67.
IOWA (25-6) — Stewart 6-7 2-2 14, Gustafson 9-18 2-3 20, Davis 2-7 4-4 9, Doyle 2-7 2-2 7, Meyer 5-11 0-0 13, Czinano 1-2 0-0 2, Ollinger 1-1 2-2 4, Sevillian 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 27-54 12-13 72.
Rutgers 13 10 21 23 — 67
Iowa 18 19 20 15 — 72
3-point goals — Rutgers 7-21 (Guirantes 0-3, Wilson 2-8, Broughton 1-1, Mack 0-1, Peleg Pelc 4-8), Iowa 6-17 (Davis 1-4, Doyle 1-4, Meyer 3-8, Sevillian 1-1). Assists — Rutgers 15 (Guirantes 4), Iowa 22 (Doyle 7). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Rutgers 27 (Carey 7), Iowa 34 (Gustafson 12). Total fouls — Rutgers 20, Iowa 10. A — 4,415.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.