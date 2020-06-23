Iowa pauses ticket sales

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With uncertainty remaining about available seating for football games at Kinnick Stadium this fall, Iowa announced Monday it has “paused’’ ticket sales for the 2020 season.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement that based on current information, the athletics department will “start focusing on reduced capacity seating models based on our season ticket holders’’ because of social distancing guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several other additional changes involving ticketing and parking – including a move to entirely mobile ticketing and parking passes – and a decision to suspend operations of the Hawkeye Express train shuttle for the season were also announced.

“Hawkeye fans are excited for the upcoming season and we truly appreciate their continued enthusiasm and support. With the current information available, we needed to pause additional sales,’’ Barta said.

Barta indicated Iowa officials hope to have details for seating capacity for the Hawkeyes’ seven home games in place by late July.

“The option of having the ability to accommodate as many Hawkeye fans who are comfortable attending a game in Kinnick Stadium is still one of the scenarios,’’ Barta said.