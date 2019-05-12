IOWA CITY -- The University of Iowa men's track team captured the program's fourth Big Ten Outdoor title Sunday at home with 116 points.
The Hawkeyes last won in 2011.
"The guys did what we came here to do, what we've been planning all year," Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody said."
The Iowa women tied for a program best third for the second consecutive year.
Seven Hawkeyes won events on the final day of competition.
Junior Laulauaga Tausaga won her third discus crown with a facility best throw of 197-feet, 9-inches.
On the men's side, Mar'yea Harris won the 400 in 45.67. Senior Chris Douglas captured the 400 hurdles (50.32). While Wayne Lawrence Jr., Chris Thompson, Carter Lilly and Harris won the 4x400 in 3:07.36.
"Being at home really makes it special for everyone," Harris said. "The fans, my teammates, and family out there so going out and winning in front of them was a really good moment, very special to me."
