IOWA CITY — A mural depicting the shot hangs above Jordan Bohannon’s bed. He looks at it every day and remembers.
It shows the Iowa point guard drilling a game-winning 3-point field goal at Wisconsin in what was unquestionably the highlight of his freshman year.
“It’s a memory I’ll always have the rest of my life,’’ Bohannon said. “You couldn’t really write a better story than how it ended … It was a huge win for us looking back.’’
Bohannon, whose two oldest brothers played at Wisconsin and who feels he could have been more heavily recruited by the Badgers, would like nothing better than to duplicate the moment Thursday when the Hawkeyes visit the Kohl Center in Madison for the first time since that game.
He’s not the only Iowa player who is looking forward to a rematch with 21st-ranked Wisconsin. In fact, a tough game against a bitter rival may be exactly the motivation the Hawkeyes (21-8, 10-8 Big Ten) need to re-energize them following their roughest week of the season.
“For me personally I want a little payback because we had them here,’’ said center Ryan Kriener, recalling a 72-66 loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener on Nov. 30.
The Hawkeyes once led by eight points in that game and still had a 1-point edge with two minutes to go before things came apart.
“The last six minutes of that game were really weird,’’ Kriener said. “We couldn’t get a roll. If the ball bounces a little differently, we win that game here. That would be another quality win we’d have on our resume. That’s extra motivation for me and I think a lot of the other guys feel the same way.’’
The Hawkeyes rebounded from that disappointing start to the Big Ten season to win 14 of 17 games in one stretch, but they have hit another rough patch lately, losing three of the past four.
The last two games resulted in double-digit losses to teams below them in the standings.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who will sit out the second game of a two-game suspension Thursday, convened a team meeting Monday to discuss the recent issues although it doesn’t sound as though anything surprising was discussed.
“We talked about basketball,’’ Kriener said.
“Nothing really to it,’’ Bohannon added. “Nothing new being said.’’
The recent slump has been a result of erratic play at both ends of the court. The Hawkeyes have shot 29.3 percent from 3-point range in the past four games and defense has been an even bigger problem.
In the losses last week, two of the Big Ten’s least imposing offensive teams lit them up for 175 points. Ohio State achieved its highest point total in a Big Ten game this season and Rutgers had its best shooting percentage of the league season.
Perhaps most distressing was the fact that the Hawkeyes were ravaged by players who haven’t done much ravaging this season. Ohio State freshman Justin Ahrens hit them with 29 points after scoring only 38 all season. Rutgers freshman Ron Harper Jr. scored 27 against them, 11 more than in his previous best game, which also was against Iowa. Scarlet Knights forward Issa Thiam, who hadn’t made a 3-point field goal in more than a month, knocked down four treys against the Hawkeyes.
“I think in those cases they were open, so you've got to do a better job of making sure they're not open,’’ McCaffery said.
He admitted the offensive issues have infected the way his team has defended.
“You sort of feed off the energy level offensively when you're cooking on offense,’’ he said. “It just carries over to everything else that you do … Your energy level is just better when your offense is clicking.’’
He said all he really wants to see in the last two games of the regular season, including a Sunday visit to Nebraska, is more consistency.
“We just need to lock in on this one and get back to doing the things we were doing earlier in the season’’ freshman Joe Wieskamp said.
MR. LATE GAME: Bohannon leads the nation in scoring in the last two minutes of games and overtime periods. Of his 338 points this season, 75 have been scored in those situations.
