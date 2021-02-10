Iowa loses a pair of assistants

At Wyoming, Polasek replaces Brent Vigen who was hired Monday as the head coach at Montana State.

Ferentz said the search to fill both staff positions will begin immediately, but will look for the right fit.

“This is not a race and I have always viewed hiring as an intentional process to find the right person who can contribute to our culture and our program,’’ Ferentz said.

KALLENBERGER ENDS CAREER: Mark Kallenberger is calling it a career with the Iowa football program.

The senior offensive lineman from Bettendorf has elected to forego his fifth year of eligibility and will concentrate on completing his undergraduate degree from Iowa this spring.

“I’m ready to bring my college football career to a close and move on to the next chapter in my life,’’ Kallenberger said in a statement. “I have enjoyed my four years as a Hawkeye. I will cherish the camaraderie with my teammates in the locker room and on the field.’’

Kallenberger saw action at both guard and tackle during his four seasons with the Hawkeyes, starting nine games during his career including earning honorable mention all-Big Ten honors after making four starts at right tackle during the 2020 season.