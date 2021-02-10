Iowa loses a pair of assistants

Iowa’s football coaching staff is undergoing an offseason makeover.
Running backs coach Derrick Foster is leaving for a job on an NFL staff while offensive line coach Tim Polasek was introduced Wednesday as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming.
Foster, who also worked as Iowa’s offensive recruiting coordinator, is reportedly in line to join the staff of the Los Angeles Chargers, who have not yet confirmed the move.
“I am very happy for both Derrick and Tim,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “These are important next steps for them as they advance their coaching careers.’’
Both had a hand in helping Iowa’s offense rank among the Big Ten’s best during the 2020 season.
The Hawkeyes led the conference in red-zone offense and fewest tackles for a loss allowed and were second in the Big Ten with a scoring average of 31.8 points per game.
In a ground attack led by Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent, Iowa averaged 171 rushing yards per game during its 6-2 season in 2020 and at 4.6 yards per carry had its most productive season running the football since 2008.
Moves by both coaches are expected to reunite them with coaches they previously worked with earlier in their careers.
Foster, who coached the past three seasons at Iowa, previously worked on a staff with new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley at Tennessee in 2012.
Ferentz called the move to the NFL an “important opportunity’’ for Foster.
“Since he joined our staff as the running backs coach, Derrick has had a significant impact on the players and our staff,’’ Ferentz said.
Polasek, who coached Iowa’s offensive line for the past four seasons, will be reunited with Wyoming coach Craig Bohl. The pair previously worked together from 2006-12 at North Dakota State before Bohl left to lead the Cowboys’ program.
“To reunite with coach Bohl, a true mentor of mine, is very special,’’ Polasek said in a statement. “A long time ago, coach Bohl took a chance on me and helped me learn how to be a teacher and a leader. He laid the foundation of what is my coaching philosophy and teaching style.’’
Polasek coached running backs, fullbacks and tight ends during his time with Bohl at North Dakota State before eventually working three seasons there as the offensive coordinator prior to his arrival at Iowa in 2017.
When he joined Ferentz’s staff at Iowa, Polasek coached the offensive line for the first time in his career.
“A huge thank you to Kirk Ferentz for taking a shot on an offensive coach who had never coached the O-line. I’ve learned so much in my four years at Iowa and I will be forever grateful,’’ Polasek said.
“He taught me what is really important in this business and what is just noise. In my time at Iowa, I can honestly say I learned something from him every day. Coach Ferentz and his staff exemplify what it is to be true professionals. I wish them all the best moving forward.’’
Ferentz praised Polasek for the development that took place among Iowa’s offensive linemen.
“Since Tim joined this program four years ago, the players he has led have improved every day and were well-prepared to compete every Saturday,’’ Ferentz said. “Tim has a creative offensive mind and will no doubt do very well in his next opportunity.’’
At Iowa, Polasek coached seven lineman who earned all-Big Ten honors including three last season in first-team choices Alaric Jackson and Tyler Linderbaum and second-team selection Cole Banwart.
Polasek also coached four additional all-Big Ten linemen in Tristan Wirfs, a 2020 first-round NFL Draft pick who started as a rookie tackle for Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, as well as Keegan Render, Ross Reynolds and Sean Welsh during his tenure with the Hawkeyes.
In announcing his move, Polasek also thanked his former players for “accepting me and allowing me to help them achieve success and reach their full potential,’’ adding, “They all hold a special place in my heart. Their improvements, their journeys and their accomplishments are truly why I love coaching football.’’
At Wyoming, Polasek replaces Brent Vigen who was hired Monday as the head coach at Montana State.
Ferentz said the search to fill both staff positions will begin immediately, but will look for the right fit.
“This is not a race and I have always viewed hiring as an intentional process to find the right person who can contribute to our culture and our program,’’ Ferentz said.
KALLENBERGER ENDS CAREER: Mark Kallenberger is calling it a career with the Iowa football program.
The senior offensive lineman from Bettendorf has elected to forego his fifth year of eligibility and will concentrate on completing his undergraduate degree from Iowa this spring.
“I’m ready to bring my college football career to a close and move on to the next chapter in my life,’’ Kallenberger said in a statement. “I have enjoyed my four years as a Hawkeye. I will cherish the camaraderie with my teammates in the locker room and on the field.’’
Kallenberger saw action at both guard and tackle during his four seasons with the Hawkeyes, starting nine games during his career including earning honorable mention all-Big Ten honors after making four starts at right tackle during the 2020 season.
An academic all-Big Ten selection in 2018, Kallenberger also made four starts at right guard and one at left guard during his college career.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he appreciated Kallenberger’s leadership within the team.
“Mark has worked extremely hard during his four years on our team,’’ Ferentz said. “He is a good player and person. We will certainly miss his presence on the field this season. I know he will take the lessons he learned as a Hawkeye and be successful in the future.’’