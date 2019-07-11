{{featured_button_text}}
Bakari Evelyn

IOWA CITY (AP) — Valparaiso graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn has signed with Iowa to bolster the Hawkeyes' perimeter game.

Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery announced on Thursday that Evelyn will be the first grad transfer to play for him in Iowa City.

Evelyn spent the past two seasons with the Crusaders after starting his career at Nebraska. The guard led Valpo with 48 three-pointers and ranked second on the team with 68 assists last season.

Evelyn's presence should help the Hawkeyes, especially if Jordan Bohannon is forced to redshirt following offseason hip surgery.

