IOWA CITY (AP) — Valparaiso graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn has signed with Iowa to bolster the Hawkeyes' perimeter game.
Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery announced on Thursday that Evelyn will be the first grad transfer to play for him in Iowa City.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Evelyn spent the past two seasons with the Crusaders after starting his career at Nebraska. The guard led Valpo with 48 three-pointers and ranked second on the team with 68 assists last season.
Evelyn's presence should help the Hawkeyes, especially if Jordan Bohannon is forced to redshirt following offseason hip surgery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.