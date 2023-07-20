WAVERLY — Cole Marsh did not want to be done after one more year.

Walking off the field after Waverly-Shell Rock’s 20-10 loss to North Scott in the class 4A quarterfinals, Marsh, a junior for the Go-Hawks, knew he was not ready to walk away from football after his senior season in 2023.

In his junior year of high school, Marsh starred for the Go-Hawks on the gridiron, quarterbacking Waverly-Shell to a 10-1 record. Marsh threw for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns in the Go-Hawks’ Wing-T offense.

However, Marsh was torn between basketball and football. On the basketball court, he earned a Class 3A IPSWA Third Team All-State selection after averaging 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Marsh chose football.

“I did not really know if I wanted to play college football until this year,” Marsh said. “It was a balance between basketball and football. I just developed a lot more love after our season for football. It is what I wanted to do.

After our last football game when we lost to North Scott—especially because we had a great group of senior—I knew I did not want to be done after one more year.”

On Tuesday, Marsh made his college decision known, trading in the Go-Hawk black and gold for the black and gold of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa!@HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/qjzWSejeeG — Cole Marsh (@ColeMarsh18) July 18, 2023

Marsh chose to attend Iowa as a preferred walk-on over interest from Northern Iowa, Iowa State, Grand View, Upper Iowa, the University of Sioux Falls and Northern State.

“It is super exciting,” Marsh said. “My whole family is Hawkeye fans…We are all Hawkeye fans here. To keep the same colors as my high school team is pretty cool.”

When asked what it would be like when he took the field for the first time sporting the tigerhawk, Marsh said he expects running out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium to be a surreal experience.

“Even just being there for games, it is amazing,” Marsh said. “It is going to be surreal.”

Marsh said he was surprised when Iowa initially came to him with interest, but said that surprise quickly faded, replaced by excitement for the opportunity to play for the team he grew up cheering for.

Beyond cheering for Iowa growing up, Marsh said two additional factors played into his decision. According to the rising senior, the Hawkeyes proved to be the best opportunity from a developmental standpoint.

“I believe that if anyone is going to develop me into the best player that I can be,” Marsh said. “It is going to be Iowa.”

Secondly, the University of Iowa offers an expertise in the classroom for Marsh’s desired major.

“I want to do business in college,” Marsh said. “Even if football does not pan out, then at least the business program is amazing. It will set me up for life.”

Marsh will transition from high school position of quarterback to tight end at Iowa.

“They believe I have the frame,” Marsh said. “And, the ability to learn everything and get it down.

I am assuming I am going to have to put on some weight. I have to get a lot stronger in the weight room. Eat and lift and I think I will be good to go.”

At 6-foot-6, 215-pounds, Marsh said he attended prospect camps this summer as a tight end rather than quarterback to bolster his chances to play football at the next level.

“I knew going into camps this year that I was going to go as a tight end,” Marsh said. “I felt like I had a better chance to succeed at tight end in college than quarterback. So, I made that transition and so far it has worked out for me.”

Following a summer spent learning a new position, Marsh said he enjoyed learning the ins and outs of the tight end position despite its opposite nature to quarterback.

“Tight end, you actually have to hit people,” Marsh said. “At quarterback, you kind of try to avoid people. That was fun to learn—learning how to block and how to run routes and cut.”

Marsh said given his pending position change in college where he will line up for the Go-Hawks in his senior season is up in the air at the moment. He mentioned tight end, wide receiver and quarterback as possible spots for him in 2023.