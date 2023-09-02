IOWA CITY – Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor has made a name for himself in one of the most overlooked positions in football.

Following the Hawkeyes' Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky, the Australian senior committed to another season at age 26.

“It obviously something I really put a lot of thought to. Obviously at the time, I was 25 and being a punter, you can kind of play longer,” Taylor said. “There are so many things that I really wanted to just try and come back and work on and I think the biggest thing was it was just going to be another with the guys, which is the most important thing.”

While Taylor is happy to see more appreciation given to the special teams, he said that he tends to shy away from the attention.

“I’m not going to lie, I don’t really like it or enjoy that kind of stuff, but it’s good that you can bring a little entertainment for everyone,” Taylor said. “Like I said before, our specialists probably don’t get the love like other guys do – we just go out there and do our role – if you do your role and nobody’s talking about it, it’s usually a good thing.”

Taylor played Australian rules football from a young age and always had what he called a "big kick" on the football field. Since Australian rules football puts heavy emphasis on kicking as opposed to pass-oriented American football, this made him a standout on the gridiron.

After being approached about the possibility of playing in the NCAA, he said he joked around about it for a couple of months until he told his coach Nathan Chapman that he was interested.

Not long after, he was a Hawkeye.

He's made his time in the black and gold count, showing continuous growth.

Last year, he was named as a first-team All-American and routinely provided Iowa's staunch defense desirable field position, pinning opposing offenses with his leg work.

With his nation-leading 82 punts, Taylor averaged 45.4 yards per punt and knocked a nation-best 38 punts downed inside the 20. He also posted the 20th longest punt in the 2022 season with a 70-yard boot in a 24-3 win over Purdue.

According to Iowa special teams coach LeVar Woods, Taylor has become one of the most trusted and consistent tools in their arsenal and he keeps getting better. In the coming season, he said he expects him to be better than last year.

“I think what you can expect from Tory is the guy comes to work or practice every day and works incredibly hard on his craft and it’s starting to show – it’s starting to turn the tide,” Woods said. “You’ve seen a lot of talented plays, a lot of things that he’s done so far. I think the sky’s the limit for Tory Taylor, here and beyond.”

However, Taylor said the key to his growth and consistency has been not only practice, but self confidence. The Big Ten is a conference with strong punting, but he knows what works for him, so while he may admire the work of others, he's doing it it his way.

“To be honest I don’t really compare my game to anyone else, Taylor said. “Do I look at other guys? Absolutely, but I’m not trying to be like them because I feel like if you start kind of playing that game and pretending to be someone you’re not, that’s kind of when you pretty much just shy away from what you’re good at.”