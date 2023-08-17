IOWA CITY — Ladell Betts has a stable that is ready to go.

The Iowa running backs coach said the Hawkeyes running back room approaches the 2023 season excited and ready to improve on a disappointing season a year ago.

Ranking eighth-to-last nationally with 94.9 rushing yards per game and a paltry 2.92 yards per carry in 2022, the Hawkeyes failed to crack 100 yards on the ground in eight games.

In spite of their poor production last season, Betts said he likes the pieces in his room.

“I have two guys that started Big Ten last year in Kaleb [Johnson] and Leshon [Williams],” Betts said. “Then you have Jaz [Patterson] as well, who played in the bowl game. So, at the top of the order, the first three, I am comfortable with any of those guys going in to the game—any situation.”

In addition to Johnson, Williams and Patterson, the Hawkeyes also return Max White and add true freshmen Kamari Moulton and Terrell Washington Jr. According to Betts, the makeup of the room provides him a full arsenal of running backs.

Betts went as far as to say the Iowa backfield will not be—and needs to not be—a “one man show” in 2023.

“It is a deep room,” Betts said. “It is a talented room and it has some experience—something we did not have last year. So, I feel really good and excited about it…

The season is going to be 11, 12, 13—who knows how many games we play. But you are going to need everybody at some point…In the event that somebody goes down, we got other guys capable of carrying the load.”

Johnson and Williams figure to provide a formidable one-two punch similar to their usage in 2022 while Patterson provides a change of pace hammer.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed his top two ball carriers during Iowa football media day on Friday.

According to Ferentz, Williams reached a previously unknown level in the early start to fall camp this year.

“Leshon is practicing about as good as I've seen him ever right now,” Ferentz said. “He is really doing well. But that is experience, too. That is being out there doing things. In every position there are little things you have to learn how to do.”

From Betts’s perspective, Williams’s improvement is “what you would like to see—and hope to see” out of a player going into his fourth year.

“Leshon has grown a lot,” Betts said. “He is the one that has been with me the longest. He is the one I rely on a little bit as a leader in the room…In terms of his game, he has just matured. He has a better understanding of what we are asking him to do and I think he has matured mentality in terms of how he approaches the game.”

Williams said his higher level of play is something he noticed as well.

“I feel like I am lot more healthy,” Williams said. “I have more experience so I am starting to learn how…important it is to be consistent every day.”

Ferentz contrasted Williams to Johnson, who enters his second season in Iowa City, and said Johnson needs to develop and learn the little things to become a great running back after a tantalizing freshman season.

“I am just glad he is on our team,” Ferentz said, reflecting on Johnson’s recruitment. “He is a great young guy. He is still young. He is still learning. Like he has got so much ability, and he is doing well. I do not mean to say it in a disparaging way, but he still has a lot more there, like just little things…he is a willing learner so we are excited he is here.”

In his freshman season, the Hamilton, Ohio product set a new Iowa freshman rushing record with 779 yards including 200 yards against Purdue. He also rushed for six touchdowns.

In his sophomore season, Johnson set his sights on improving as a receiving threat as well as as a ball carrier.

“If I knew all about the slot routes, I could have scored a lot from the slot,” Johnson said. “I could have scored a lot from coming out of the backfield as far as receiving...

Everybody can run the ball that is easy and simple. I want to add another attribute to my game and show people what I can do with the ball.”

According to Betts, the biggest key to improving their production on the ground is staying on the field.

“We just need to stay on the field more in terms of the offense,” Betts said. “That is everyone collectively. The more first downs we can make, the more opportunities the backs can get, the more opportunities the receivers can get, the more opportunities the quarterback can get…we just need to stay on the field”

In 2022, the Hawkeyes ranked 127th in the nation—fifth to last—in first downs (180), 11 to last in passes for first downs and 15th to last in runs for first downs.

Williams said the onus on himself and the rest of the running back room is to make the “makeable plays” to improve their production.

“That is the thing you should always do on the football field,” Betts said. “Say, for instance, we have a hole and we trip or fall, that is us not doing our job. This year we have to make sure we make those plays and [we] cannot leave anything on the table.”

Along those same lines, Betts’s challenge to his position group is to keep the offense on the field and make life easy for new starting quarterback Cade McNamara.

“I just expect us to move the chains,” Betts said. “Make sure we make the offensive production as easy as possible. One, for the play caller, but, more importantly, for the quarterback. A quarterback’s best friend is an effective running game.”

If we can get downhill and make yards and carve out yards, a quarterback’s job should be that much easier…I just want to see us produce and keep those chains moving.”