IOWA CITY — Four individuals associated with the University of Iowa football program were charged in Johnson County on Thursday amid an ongoing state investigation into sports wagering.

Current Hawkeye Jack Johnson, graduate assistant Owen O'Brien and former Hawkeyes Arland Bruce IV and Reggie Bracy are accused of tampering with records according to Iowa District Court filings.

Charges against all four allege the defendants engaged in a scheme to conceal their identities. According to court filings, the defendants "deception" allowed the defendants to engage in underage gambling, breach university and NCAA policies and violate sportsbook user terms and conditions.

Additionally, their actions included unfair wagering, conflict of interest and shielded the defendants from potential state and federal tax implications.

Bruce, who transferred to Oklahoma State after the 2022-23 season, is accused of making 132 sports wagers, including 11 on Iowa football contests of which Bruce participated in 10. Bruce's 132 wagers totaled over $4,342 under the name of his father.

Bracy, who transferred to Troy following the 2022-23 season, is accused of completing 66 sports wagers for more than $715. Bracy's wagers included eight on Iowa sporting events including Hawkeye football games against Michigan and South Dakota State in 2022. The complaint alleges Bracy used the name of Bruce's father to place his wagers.

Johnson is accused of making 480 sports wagers, including 11 on Iowa basketball contests and four Iowa football contests, totaling over $2,500 under his mother's name. Of the 480 wagers, 380 occurred before Johnson became the legal age to wager in Iowa.

O'Brien, who became a graduate assistant with the Hawkeyes after serving as a student assistant, is accused of making 350 sports wagers, totaling more than $3,047 while under legal age to wager. Of his 350 wagers, 11 were placed on Iowa sporting events including three football events during the 2022 season. O'Brien is accused of using his mother's name to conceal his identity while wagering.

Johnson, Bruce, Bracy and O'Brien join a growing list of Iowa and Iowa State athletics personnel charged during a state investigation into sports wagering which includes 2022 Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers.