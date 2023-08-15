IOWA CITY — Kelvin Bell found an interesting way to convey his comfortability ahead of the upcoming season college football season during Iowa football media day on Friday.

Tasked with replacing Lukas Van Ness, a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and John Waggoner, the Iowa defensive line coach made it clear he is rather confident in his position group.

“I would give them my garage code,” Bell said. “That is how comfortable I am. That is a huge compliment from me. The thing that guys know with me: If I do not trust you, I am not going to play you.

There is too much responsibility for the rest of the guys in the locker room. There is too much responsibility from the coaching staff for me to put out there and, if he fails, the guy that I am dog-cussing, the guy that I am upset at is myself because I know better…If I trust you enough to be on the field, then I am going to live and die with your mistakes.”

According to Bell, the Hawkeyes will replace Van Ness and Waggoner throughout the season, relying on—and benefitting from—the reps gained through additional practices granted by Iowa’s 10-year bowl streak.

“There is never a plan,” Bell said. “There is never a plan to replace anybody. The replacement happens throughout the year as guys are working.”

The faces that replace Van Ness and Waggoner will be familiar to Iowa fans.

The Hawkeyes return experienced defensive linemen Logan Lee, Yahya Black, Chris Reames, Joe Evans and Aaron Graves among others in the 2023 season.

Similar to Bell, Lee described replacing the outgoing Hawkeyes as a group effort.

“Lukas was obviously a great player,” Lee said. “You are never going to be able to replace a Lukas Van Ness. A guy that goes in the first round like that, you are never going to be able to replace that, but we have developed a lot as a unit.

I do not know if there is going to be a single that stands out this year. The whole unit looks really great.”

Spending media day joking with one another, getting into playful spats about who looked taller in pictures, the chemistry along the defensive line was evident. Lee said the defensive line’s experience on the field and with one another allowed them to become a formidable group on the field.

“It is great to just be a part of a team that has been around so long,” Lee said. “We have been together such a long time that we are able to understand where each other are going to be, when they are out of position, how to cover them and help them out…It is always great to have those guys in your corners.”

According to Black, the chemistry and synergy described by Lee bodes well for success on the field when the Hawkeyes hit the field this fall.

“The whole room? I mean, I would say we have some great chemistry,” Black said. “What you see out here, it is inside the building, but also outside the building we all have our moments…

Once we get on the field, you kind of get to know what the other guy is thinking. When you know what the other guy is thinking, you have to communicate, but you get on the same page. That is how the unit should work.”

Sixth-year senior Noah Shannon figured to be a significant piece to the puzzle—and he very well could still be a significant piece to it. However, after making public his involvement in the ongoing NCAA and state investigation into sports gambling at Iowa and Iowa State, Shannon’s availability for the 2023 season remains uncertain.

According to Bell, Shannon remains an active participant in meetings while an injury held him out for the entirety of spring and the start of fall camp.

“Noah is in the room,” Bell said. “Noah is helping out the young guys. We stand with Noah. We support Noah. We are anxiously awaiting getting him back in the fold. I know he is chomping at the bit to get back too.

But much like the loss of Van Ness or the loss of John Waggoner, you fill that void with the guys that are here. They have had those reps. You help them gain their confidence, so they are ready to perform when their number is called, but we are ready to get 99 back.”

Shannon said his involvement with the Hawkeyes allowed him to take his mind off of the ongoing investigation and the potential repercussions.

“Right now, in camp, it is easy to get lost in football,” Shannon said. “I am loving it—getting lost in teaching the young guys…

I was joking around with Yahya [Black] the other day. I was like, ‘Man, I just have to put my hands on somebody again.’ Because, it has been since the bowl game since I have really been in some defensive line, physical contact.”

On Monday, Shannon returned to practice after receiving medical clearance to participate.

Much like Bell and the Hawkeyes anxiously await Shannon’s return, the two-year starter anxiously awaits the NCAA’s decision and a chance to get back on the field with a “close knit” defensive line.

“[The NCAA is] taking their time doing their investigation,” Shannon said. “I cannot be mad at them for that. I broke a rule. I owned up to it.”

During his media availability on Friday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz described Shannon as a “model football player.”

“Noah is one of the best kids we have on our football team,” Ferentz said. “He is a strong, respected leader, tremendous young person…. I am really proud of everything he has done.

I am proud of the fact that he did come forward and say, ‘I am not sure I want to go to Indianapolis. I do not think it is right, right now, fair to our football team’, and that gives you a little indication into his character, I think.”

Black also added that Noah’s involvement has not changed his perspective on his teammate.

“Noah’s situation is Noah’s situation,” Black said. “I follow Noah. Noah has always been a leader for me. So, however that situation goes, it does not affect me.”