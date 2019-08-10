IOWA CITY -- There are several positions on the Iowa preseason depth chart that are written in pencil.
The guard spots on the Iowa offensive line are among them.
Cole Banwart, a starter up front a year ago, and Landan Paulsen fill spots that Coach Kirk Ferentz said Friday at Iowa’s preseason media day remain “wide open.’’
Levi Paulsen, Cody Ince and Mark Kallenberger, listed as a back-up tackle behind veterans Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs, have seen reps at guard during the first week of fall camp.
Ferentz said the two tackles and redshirt freshman Tyler Linderbaum at center appear headed to starting roles, but said “anybody right now is in contention for the other jobs. It’s wide open in my mind right now.’’
Jackson sees the group coming together.
“I think we’re going to be fine. We’ve got a lot of guys who have been around for a long time now and that experience, it’s going to help us,’’ Jackson said.
DEVELOPING DEPTH: Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell likes the depth he sees developing on the Hawkeye defensive front.
Iowa graduated all four of its starters from last season’s 9-4 team, but is prepared to elevate four back-ups who all saw significant time in an eight-player rotation to starting roles.
“The thing right now is figure out who the back-ups are and figure out what kind of rotation we can have this season,’’ Bell said. “We traveled 11 guys last year and I’d like to get to that point again. Right now, we’re probably at eight, give or take one each way. We’re seeing guys step up.’’
HOME, SWEET HOME: One player looking for time at defensive tackle is Daviyon Nixon, a sophomore who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal at one point during the past offseason only to stick with the Hawkeyes.
“For a while, I wasn’t sure where I wanted to be but now I’m at where I belong,’’ Nixon said.
Nixon’s journey to sharing a second-team spot on the Iowa depth chart has taken several twists, including a season at Iowa Western Community College before he returned to the Iowa program he signed with out of high school.
“I’m good with how it all worked out. There are days where it’s hard, but it’s supposed to be. I’m in the Big Ten playing football,’’ Nixon said. “This is what I’ve wanted all along.’’
NEXT STEP: Defensive end A.J. Epenesa attracted a crowd Friday, not all that unexpected for a returning first-team all-Big Ten selection who is attracting preseason All-America accolades.
One of the most productive players in the Big Ten whose snaps were limited by an eight-player rotation on the Iowa defensive line a year ago, the junior’s challenge as he prepares for his first collegiate start is to maintain his productivity with an expanded role.
You have free articles remaining.
“Now the challenge is to play 60, 70 snaps and play them as well as he can,’’ Ferentz said.
Epenesa gets that.
“I’m anxious for that. It’s something I’ve waited for and now that it’s here, it’s up to me to make the most of it,’’ Epenesa said.
A HEALTHY START: Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin won a starting job during fall camp a year ago, but saw his sophomore season impacted by a nagging ankle injury.
He’s back on the field now, ready to return to work at full speed for the first time since fall.
“It’s great being back out there and feeling good and strong again,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “I’m finally back doing what I know I can do to help us.’’
He also knows he’s not at it alone, joining Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young in the battle for snaps in the Hawkeye backfield.
“The one thing coaches have been talking to us about is that it’s going to take all three of us so we all need to be ready,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “We understand that because we lived it last year.’’
PUNTER SIDELINED: The season has ended before it began for punter Ryan Gersonde.
The sophomore who began fall camp sharing the top line on the depth chart with Colten Rastetter and is also Iowa’s back-up holder has undergone surgery to repair a knee injury.
Graduate transfer Michael Sleep-Dalton, a senior who started the past two seasons at Arizona State, is also competing for that role.
OPEN PRACTICE: The only public practice for the Iowa football team is Saturday when the Hawkeyes host the annual Kids at Kinnick Day.
No admission is charged for the noon practice at Kinnick Stadium, which is preceded by an 11:30 a.m. autograph session designed for kids only.
Entrance to the stadium is at Gates A and E on the south and west sides of the stadium. Regular game-day search procedures will be in place and seating will be available in the west and south grandstands.
Parking will be free in hard-surfaced lots adjacent to Kinnick Stadium and Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.