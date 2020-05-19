Iowa golfers earn honors

IOWA CITY -- Three University of Iowa men’s golfers — seniors Alex Schaake and Benton Weinberg, and sophomore Gonzalo Leal Montero — earned Big Ten Conference recognition, the conference announced Monday.
Schaake, last year’s Big Ten Player of the Year, earned his second straight unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten first team. Schaake is the first Hawkeye since Steven Ihm (2013-14) to earn two consecutive first-team All-Big Ten honors. Schaake also joins Ihm as one of only two Hawkeyes to earn three career All-Big Ten awards.
Sophomore Gonzalo Leal Montero was second-team All-Big Ten selection, while senior Benton Weinberg was a recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. It is Leal Montero’s first career All-Big Ten postseason honor.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!