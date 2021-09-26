Iowa freshman receiver Johnson made first collegiate catch count

IOWA CITY – Keagan Johnson made his first collegiate catch count Saturday.
The true freshman receiver broke free from single coverage and wrapped his arms around a 43-yard touchdown pass to provide Iowa with its first points in a 24-14 victory over Colorado State.
“It wasn’t planned that way, things just sort of worked out,’’ Johnson said. “I was on the same page with Spencer and I’m glad it played out that the way it did. Spencer knows I can get open. I just hoped to get off the line cleanly and Spencer threw a great ball.’’
Johnson pulled it in just beyond the five-yard line along the right sideline to put the Hawkeyes on the board with 13 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the first half following a scoreless opening quarter.
The catch was one of two Johnson made against the Rams, the second covering 49 yards later in the second quarter just before Petras threw his first interception of the season.
Johnson said Iowa’s passing game is continuing to evolve.
“I felt like we took a step forward today,’’ he said.
To do that, the Bellevue, Neb., native had to deal with some elements in addition to the Colorado State defense.
Johnson had the sun in his eyes before recording his first career catch for the Hawkeyes.
“I lost the ball for like three seconds,’’ Johnson said. “Luckily, it popped back into my view and I was able to make the catch.’’
The deep ball: Petras’ 43-yard touchdown pass to Johnson was the second-longest touchdown pass of the junior’s career and one of five passes of 20 yards or more he threw Saturday.
“We have a goal of having five explosive plays every game and we had yet to meet that until today,’’ Petras said.
Colorado State’s decision to go with one-on-one coverage facilitated that.
“If people want to go cover one against us, we feel like we have the receivers who can go out and make plays,’’ Petras said.
Petras longest career touchdown toss came late in the third quarter of the Hawkeyes’ win over Wisconsin last season when he connected with Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a 53-yard scoring play.
In addition to being Johnson’s first career reception, the connection was Iowa’s second-longest pass play this season. Petras hit Nico Ragaini with a 48-yard pass in the Hawkeyes’ win over Kent State.
Prior to Johnson’s catch, Iowa’s longest touchdown pass in 2021 was Charlie Jones’ 26-yard catch late in the first half of the Iowa State win.
The spin zone: Iowa’s Sam LaPorta was flagged for excessive celebration after he spun the football on the turf in the end zone following 27-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
“At the end of the day I was having fun celebrating. I didn’t know it would be a penalty and it was too bad I had to learn that,’’ LaPorta said. “… You have 70,000 people looking at you, you’re feeling good. It just kind of happened.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the flag caught him by surprise as well.
“Learned a lesson. The ball was on the 50 next thing we knew,’’ Ferentz said, referencing the enforcement that followed the penalty.’’
Front five change: True freshman Connor Colby made his starting debut on the Iowa offensive line Saturday, opening at right guard in place of Justin Britt.
The change was the first in the Hawkeyes’ starting front five this season and was precipitated by a minor injury to Britt, who was in uniform for the Colorado State game.
With redshirt freshman Mason Richman starting at left tackle, Iowa opened with two freshmen in its offensive line for the first time since Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson opened together in 2017.
Kyler Schott saw action as a back-up to Colby as he continues his return to action following a preseason foot injury.
Streaking: With Minnesota’s 14-10 loss Saturday to Bowling Green, Iowa now owns the longest active nonconference win streak in college football.
The Hawkeyes extended their ongoing win streak to 15 games with the win over Colorado State.
Iowa’s last loss to a nonconference opponent came in the 2017 Outback Bowl when Florida defeated the Hawkeyes, 30-3.