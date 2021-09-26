Iowa freshman receiver Johnson made first collegiate catch count

IOWA CITY – Keagan Johnson made his first collegiate catch count Saturday.

The true freshman receiver broke free from single coverage and wrapped his arms around a 43-yard touchdown pass to provide Iowa with its first points in a 24-14 victory over Colorado State.

“It wasn’t planned that way, things just sort of worked out,’’ Johnson said. “I was on the same page with Spencer and I’m glad it played out that the way it did. Spencer knows I can get open. I just hoped to get off the line cleanly and Spencer threw a great ball.’’

Johnson pulled it in just beyond the five-yard line along the right sideline to put the Hawkeyes on the board with 13 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the first half following a scoreless opening quarter.

The catch was one of two Johnson made against the Rams, the second covering 49 yards later in the second quarter just before Petras threw his first interception of the season.

Johnson said Iowa’s passing game is continuing to evolve.

“I felt like we took a step forward today,’’ he said.

To do that, the Bellevue, Neb., native had to deal with some elements in addition to the Colorado State defense.