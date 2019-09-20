Iowa forward arrested for suspected drunken driving

IOWA CITY (AP) — Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl has been arrested for suspected drunken driving and suspended from the team.
The Hawkeyes say in news release that the team suspended Pemsl indefinitely following his arrest early Friday on a driving under the influence charge.
Iowa City authorities say in a court filing that the 22-year-old, 6-foot-9 Pemsl had bloodshot eyes, failed a field sobriety test and registered a blood alcohol content of .151 on a breath test when he was pulled over at around 3 a.m. The legal limit to drive is .08.
Pemsl, of Dubuque, has played in 67 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He missed much of last season following knee surgery.
A public defender has been appointed to represent Pemsl. The public defender's office didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.